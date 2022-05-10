Karnataka: Contractor charged with giving bribe after his ‘commission’ plaint

Officials in Karnataka’s Koppal district, about 350 kms from Bengaluru, have filed a case of corruption against a contractor who had alleged that government officials demanded a 40% commission to release his payment of ₹15 lakh.

“A case has been filed against the contractor, and JE (junior engineer) as taking and giving bribes is a crime. Earlier, work had been given to this person in the gram panchayat about solid waste management. The contractor complained to the media (about a demand of 40% commission to release his payment). Upon this, the CEO conducted an enquiry and sent the report to the zilla panchayat and gave us directions as to what case has to be filed against whom,” D Mohan, the executive officer, who made the complaint, said on Monday.

The case was filed against the contractor Yariswamy and the junior engineer under section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Koppal Rural Police station on May 6.

The official added that action has been taken against four persons, including a recommendation to terminate the village body (gram panchayat) chairman, who was also named for seeking a bribe.

HT had reported on April 2 that the contractor said that the executive engineer and junior engineer, among others, demanded a commission to release payments, making life hard for small-time contractors who sometimes borrow money to complete works. The contractor alleged that he had already paid around ₹50,000 as demanded by these officials but his payments were still not released.

According to the letter dated April 29, he had undertaken works in solid waste management (SWM) facility in Koppal district to the tune of ₹15 lakhs.

He said that he had paid ₹12,000 twice and ₹ 5000 on PhonePe (digital payment), ₹20,000 in cash, which is the main evidence of the transaction of the said bribe.

Yariswamy is a supplier of materials for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“They filed a case against me for complaining against them and named JE Vishnu Naik and me for the transaction of giving and taking bribes. But no one has called me to the station or spoken to me on the phone yet,” Yariswamy told HT.

The developments come at a time when there have been a growing number of allegations against the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for demanding around 40% in commission to award public works and to release payments.

The Karnataka State Contractors Association, in November last year, had alleged that the Bommai-led administration and elected representatives demand as much as 40% commission, a term used for bribes and had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged malpractices by the BJP ruled government in Karnataka and decided not to take up any more works until these issues, including clearing of pending payments, are resolved.

In November last year, the letter written by the contractors association, dated July, to Modi surfaced in which they had alleged that elected representatives and other officials were harassing them and demanding bribes.

Santosh K Patil, a right-wing worker and contractor was found dead, weeks after he made allegations that he was being harassed by then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa to cough up 40% commission for works of ₹4 crores done in Hindalga village of Belagavi district.

Patil, in a WhatsApp message believed to have been sent by him to his associates and the media, directly blamed Eshwarappa for his death. Several pictures are circulating on social media in which Patil is seen with the minister.

Nagesh said that as soon as Patil came back to Hindalga, he started work and completed all of it, valued at around ₹4 crore.

Eshwarappa was forced to step down from the cabinet as the opposition and others increased pressure on the Bommai government over piling allegations of corruption and polarising the population to deflect attention away from lack of development and welfare ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.