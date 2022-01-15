Karnataka's daily Covid cases near 33,000; over 22,000 in Bengaluru alone

Daily Covid-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 30,000-mark and were recorded at 32,793 on Saturday, as against 28,723 a day ago, state health minister Dr Sudhakar K informed. Bengaluru, the state capital, alone accounted for 22,284 fresh infections, up from 20,121 on January 14, data shared by Sudhakar showed.

As many as seven fresh Covid-19 related fatalities were recorded in Karnataka, of which five took place in Bengaluru. In terms of discharges, total recoveries rose by 4273 with as many patients discharged after recovering from the viral illness.

The number of active cases, meanwhile, increased to 169,850 of which 129,000 are in Bengaluru. The state's test positivity rate (TPR) was pushed further to 15 per cent, up from 13 per cent on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar further informed that the metropolis, which contributed Karnataka's 75 per cent caseload from the last two weeks, now had 68 per cent of the overall caseload.

Over the last few days, Karnataka, along with other states, has witnessed an exponential rise in its daily Covid-19 cases, prompting the government here to clamp a slew of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the opposition Congress ‘suspended’ its 10-day Mekedatu padayatra after the ruling dispensation, on being pulled up by the high court, ordered an immediate ban on the protest march. The agitation, which began last Sunday in Ramanagara, was to conclude in Bengaluru on January 19.