Kolar: Man burns wife's hand while taking a ‘fidelity test’

Suspecting his wife of cheating, Ananda forced his wife to light camphor on her palm which led to her sustaining burn injuries.
Representational Image (Unsplash)
Published on May 01, 2022 10:35 AM IST
HT News Desk

In a truly bizarre incident, a man burned his wife’s hand while taking a ‘fidelity test’. The incident occurred in Kolar’s Veerenahalli Village within the Vemaagal police station’s limits. The woman hadn’t complained fearing retribution from her husband Ananda. However, the police were informed after KM Sandesh, the president of the Ambedkara Seva Samithi, an NGO, got involved. The cops then started a search for the husband who had absconded. 

The couple had been married for 14 years. Suspecting his wife of cheating, Ananda forced his wife to light camphor on her palm which led to her sustaining burn injuries. While his wife didn’t complain fearing retribution, the police came to know about the incident. 

Once news spread, the accused fled. Following the complaint, the police are looking for Ananda and hope to catch him soon. 

 

 

HT News Desk

