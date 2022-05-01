Kolar: Man burns wife's hand while taking a ‘fidelity test’
In a truly bizarre incident, a man burned his wife’s hand while taking a ‘fidelity test’. The incident occurred in Kolar’s Veerenahalli Village within the Vemaagal police station’s limits. The woman hadn’t complained fearing retribution from her husband Ananda. However, the police were informed after KM Sandesh, the president of the Ambedkara Seva Samithi, an NGO, got involved. The cops then started a search for the husband who had absconded.
The couple had been married for 14 years. Suspecting his wife of cheating, Ananda forced his wife to light camphor on her palm which led to her sustaining burn injuries. While his wife didn’t complain fearing retribution, the police came to know about the incident.
Once news spread, the accused fled. Following the complaint, the police are looking for Ananda and hope to catch him soon.
-
Bengaluru: 4.49kg Ephedrine worth ₹89.92 lakh seized at airport
A huge consignment of 4.496 kg of the drug Ephedrine worth more than ₹89.92 lakh has been seized from the International Courier Terminal at the Bengaluru airport by different agencies including Airport Customs. The seizure was carried out based on a specific intelligence input, at the courier centre on Friday with the involvement of the Customs Intelligence Unit, Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch, Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate in the operation.
-
Maharashtra Day: Why is it celebrated, history and significance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the people of Maharashtra as the state marked its 62st foundation day on Sunday. Every year, the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat celebrate their foundation day on May 1. Significance of Maharashtra Day: Maharashtra observes May 1 as a public holiday. Liquor sales across the state are also reportedly prohibited on Maharashtra Diwas.
-
Don’t divert funds meant for mines-affected community: Odisha govt to collectors
Amid allegations of misuse and diversion of District Mineral Foundation funds for works in non-mineral bearing areas, the Odisha government has asked all departments and district collectors of the state to ensure that no fund meant for mining-affected communities is transferred in any manner from the DMF to the state exchequer or any state level fund or Chief Minister's Relief Fund, according to a new directive.
-
5% rebate for full payment of property tax: BBMP extends deadline to May 31
Property owners in Bengaluru can now avail 5% rebate against the full payment for 2022-23 till May 31, 2022. The BBMP issued a notification on stating this, extending the rebate period by another 31 days. BBMP's instruction for taxpayers : 1. 5% rebate on total property tax to be paid could be availed, if you are paying full amount in one installment. If you are paying through DD or CASH, receipt could be generated instantly.
-
Company law tribunal-chosen resolution professional among 3 booked for cheating
The Gurugram police has indicted three people, including a 'resolution professional' appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal for the revival of Educomp Infrastructure & Schools Management Limited as a corporate debtor amid its insolvency process, for cheating it instead.
