K’taka govt approves 60 industrial projects worth 2,465 crore

The state government on Sunday approved 60 industrial projects — worth ₹2,465.94 crore — in Karnataka. As per information, the projects will generate over 8,575 jobs in the state.

The projects were cleared by minister for large and medium scale industries Murugesh R Nirani during the 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held on Saturday evening.

The BJP-led state government has been trying to show development and welfare in an effort to return to power with an absolute majority in next year’s assembly elections.

The committee considered and approved 10 important large and medium sized industrial projects with investment of more than ₹50 crore. These projects worth ₹1,522.33 croreare expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 people in the state, according to a statement by the medium and large industries department.

Minister Nirani-headed SLSWCC in its 130th meeting on March 5, 2022 had cleared 48 industrial projects worth ₹2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people.

The state government had also cleared industrial projects worth ₹11,495.4 crore with the potential of creating over 46,984 jobs during the 58th State High Level Clearance Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and vice-chairmanship of Nirani on April 18, 2022.