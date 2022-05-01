K’taka govt approves 60 industrial projects worth ₹2,465 crore
The state government on Sunday approved 60 industrial projects — worth ₹2,465.94 crore — in Karnataka. As per information, the projects will generate over 8,575 jobs in the state.
The projects were cleared by minister for large and medium scale industries Murugesh R Nirani during the 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held on Saturday evening.
The BJP-led state government has been trying to show development and welfare in an effort to return to power with an absolute majority in next year’s assembly elections.
The committee considered and approved 10 important large and medium sized industrial projects with investment of more than ₹50 crore. These projects worth ₹1,522.33 croreare expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 people in the state, according to a statement by the medium and large industries department.
Minister Nirani-headed SLSWCC in its 130th meeting on March 5, 2022 had cleared 48 industrial projects worth ₹2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people.
The state government had also cleared industrial projects worth ₹11,495.4 crore with the potential of creating over 46,984 jobs during the 58th State High Level Clearance Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and vice-chairmanship of Nirani on April 18, 2022.
-
Heavy rain offers respite, but inundates parts of B’luru
Several parts of Bengaluru were left inundated after heavy rains lashed India's IT capital and other parts of Karnataka on Sunday evening, giving some relief from extreme heat wave conditions. As per the field report, there were at least 172 poles which were broken and 136 trees that fell across several parts of Bengaluru and neighbouring regions like Kanakpura and Ramanagara. The state is experiencing a severe heat wave as well.
-
3 killed, four injured in two hit-and-run cases in Noida
Three people were killed and four injured in two hit-and-run incidents reported in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. In the first incident, one man died and four other persons were injured when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road near the Ryan roundabout in the Beta 2 area in Greater Noida on Saturday. Police said all five are aged between 27 and 30 years and study at Galgotias University.
-
Ludhiana | Amarjit Singh re-elected president of Sewing Machine Industries Association
Amarjit Singh (Swan) has been elected as the president of District Sewing Machine Industries Association for the third consecutive term. The elections were held at a hotel on Ferozepur road on Saturday Owner of Swan Mechanical Works, Singh secured 126 votes and defeated his opponent Harinderjit Singh, who secured 30 votes, by 96 votes. Twenty nominated office bearers, including general secretary, treasurer etc are nominated by the president.”
-
Over 500 attend alumni meet at GADVASU in Ludhiana
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday organised 'Alumni Meet-2022'. Over 500 participants from diverse backgrounds veterinary, fisheries, dairy science and bio-technology joined the event with senior alumni and former dean, College of Veterinary Science, Saigal, presiding over as chief guest. The alumni meet commenced with reciting shabad. A short film on the inception and activities of GADVASU was displayed. An interactive and entertaining fun game session was also organised.
-
Ludhiana | Modi-led BJP govt is pro-capitalist: AITUC Punjab V-P
To mark May Day, a public function was held at bus stand here on Sunday by All India Trade Union Congress and Joint Council of Trade Unions and different unions of the municipal corporation where workers raised their voice for their rights and to fight against the communal and divisive forces. Government School Teachers Union leader Parveen Kumar said contract teachers should be made permanent. PSSF, Ludhiana president, Harbans Singh presided over the function.
