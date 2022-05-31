Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka HC refuses anticipatory bail to husband over journalist’s suicide in Bengaluru
bengaluru news

Karnataka HC refuses anticipatory bail to husband over journalist’s suicide in Bengaluru

The court has rejected a bail plea by Anish Koroth Kodayan, who is wanted in connection with the alleged suicide of his wife Shruti Narayanan, a 35-year-old Kerala-based journalist.
Shruthi Narayanan, 35 years old, was found dead in Bengaluru in March.
Shruthi Narayanan, 35 years old, was found dead in Bengaluru in March.
Published on May 31, 2022 07:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Karnataka high court has denied anticipatory bail to Anish Kodayan Koroth, against whom police have registered a case of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of his wife, Kerala-based journalist Shruthi Narayanan, in Bengaluru's Whitefield area in March.

It has been over two months since the death of the 35-year-old Reuters journalist and police have yet to trace the whereabouts of the accused. Bengaluru police have also sent men to Kerala to track him down.

Lawyers representing Anish had filed a bail plea with another court. After it was rejected, they filed one with the high court. That too was rejected on May 19.

The deceased had written three suicide notes - recovered after she was found dead at her residence in Bengaluru - in which she alleged her husband would harass her and said she was happy about escaping a 'torturous life' with him.

In one of the notes, she wrote: “I am going to end my life and two people would be the happiest. You and I. I am happy because I am escaping this torturous life and you will be happy because you will not have me in your life."

Anish was reportedly at Taliparamba, a municipality in Kerala's Kannur district, on the day Shruthi was found dead.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka. suicide + 1 more
bengaluru karnataka. suicide
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh.

    Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post

    Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.&nbsp;

    Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

    ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

  • (HT Photo)

    Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan

    Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.

  • Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/HT)

    One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav

    There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out