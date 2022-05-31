Karnataka HC refuses anticipatory bail to husband over journalist’s suicide in Bengaluru
The Karnataka high court has denied anticipatory bail to Anish Kodayan Koroth, against whom police have registered a case of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of his wife, Kerala-based journalist Shruthi Narayanan, in Bengaluru's Whitefield area in March.
It has been over two months since the death of the 35-year-old Reuters journalist and police have yet to trace the whereabouts of the accused. Bengaluru police have also sent men to Kerala to track him down.
Lawyers representing Anish had filed a bail plea with another court. After it was rejected, they filed one with the high court. That too was rejected on May 19.
The deceased had written three suicide notes - recovered after she was found dead at her residence in Bengaluru - in which she alleged her husband would harass her and said she was happy about escaping a 'torturous life' with him.
In one of the notes, she wrote: “I am going to end my life and two people would be the happiest. You and I. I am happy because I am escaping this torturous life and you will be happy because you will not have me in your life."
Anish was reportedly at Taliparamba, a municipality in Kerala's Kannur district, on the day Shruthi was found dead.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics