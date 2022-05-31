Karnataka HC refuses anticipatory bail to husband over journalist’s suicide in Bengaluru

The Karnataka high court has denied anticipatory bail to Anish Kodayan Koroth, against whom police have registered a case of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of his wife, Kerala-based journalist Shruthi Narayanan, in Bengaluru's Whitefield area in March.

It has been over two months since the death of the 35-year-old Reuters journalist and police have yet to trace the whereabouts of the accused. Bengaluru police have also sent men to Kerala to track him down.

Lawyers representing Anish had filed a bail plea with another court. After it was rejected, they filed one with the high court. That too was rejected on May 19.

The deceased had written three suicide notes - recovered after she was found dead at her residence in Bengaluru - in which she alleged her husband would harass her and said she was happy about escaping a 'torturous life' with him.

In one of the notes, she wrote: “I am going to end my life and two people would be the happiest. You and I. I am happy because I am escaping this torturous life and you will be happy because you will not have me in your life."

Anish was reportedly at Taliparamba, a municipality in Kerala's Kannur district, on the day Shruthi was found dead.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)