Kumaraswamy alleges police exposed itself in PSI exam case

Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself.

Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, “Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore’s Chamarajapet.”

The developments in the murder case of a young man named Chandru have exposed the illegality of the test (PSI test scam).

A BJP spokesperson had accused police commissioner Kamal Pant of lying about the murder.

The police had said that a youth was killed after a two-wheeler collision caused a commotion, but the BJP leaders, however, tweeted that the young man was murdered because he was unable to speak Urdu.

“The BJP leaders had insulted Kamal Pant, an honest officer of the police department. That is why some of his admirers in the department took up the scam to teach the government. It is not exposed by the government, got revealed by the department itself,” said Kumaraswamy.

“The BJP leader, who accused a loyal and honest police officer, has connections with Kingpin, who is currently under arrest. The police have kept a track of it and put everything out before the people,” he added.

“The Congress leaders have blamed Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for the PSI Scam. But, do they have any record against the minister? Where is the record against them?” he questioned.

He further alleged that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru, that’s why their own BJP leaders made it and brought Dr CN Ashwath Narayan’s name in the media so that Amit Shah knows about it.

“There is a conspiracy within the BJP to bring down Ashwath Naryan’s wicket. BJP in the state is setting fire to their home, we don’t have to burn it. Why would I need to take petrol to burn it? Congress leaders do not have the power to fight on real issues,” he said.

