Kumaraswamy alleges police exposed itself in PSI exam case
Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself.
Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, “Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore’s Chamarajapet.”
The developments in the murder case of a young man named Chandru have exposed the illegality of the test (PSI test scam).
A BJP spokesperson had accused police commissioner Kamal Pant of lying about the murder.
The police had said that a youth was killed after a two-wheeler collision caused a commotion, but the BJP leaders, however, tweeted that the young man was murdered because he was unable to speak Urdu.
“The BJP leaders had insulted Kamal Pant, an honest officer of the police department. That is why some of his admirers in the department took up the scam to teach the government. It is not exposed by the government, got revealed by the department itself,” said Kumaraswamy.
“The BJP leader, who accused a loyal and honest police officer, has connections with Kingpin, who is currently under arrest. The police have kept a track of it and put everything out before the people,” he added.
“The Congress leaders have blamed Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for the PSI Scam. But, do they have any record against the minister? Where is the record against them?” he questioned.
He further alleged that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru, that’s why their own BJP leaders made it and brought Dr CN Ashwath Narayan’s name in the media so that Amit Shah knows about it.
“There is a conspiracy within the BJP to bring down Ashwath Naryan’s wicket. BJP in the state is setting fire to their home, we don’t have to burn it. Why would I need to take petrol to burn it? Congress leaders do not have the power to fight on real issues,” he said.
-
Congress demands dismissal of two Karnataka ministers over PSI row
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the dismissal of two ministers from the Karnataka cabinet for their alleged involvement in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scandal on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah further said that more scams were coming out against the Basavaraj Bommai government every day and demanded that home minister Araga Jnanendra and Nayaran be removed from the cabinet, adding to the growing pile of allegations against the BJP-rule in Karnataka.
-
ATREE chief Bawa elected to US Academy of Sciences
India-born conservation biologist Dr Kamal Bawa, who is also president of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research and Ecology and Environment, has been elected to the US National Academy of Sciences yesterday, according to a statement by ATREE. Dr Bawa is also an elected fellow of the Royal Society (London) and the American Philosophical Society.
-
Amit Shah will let me know about cabinet expansion or reshuffle: Karnataka CM
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah will communicate to him on BJP central leadership's decision about expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet. Shah was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders. Several top BJP leaders have denied speculations about Bommai's replacement.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai conducts department reviews to speed up development plans
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conducted a series of meetings with heads of various departments on Wednesday to review the progress of schemes and programmes announced in the state budget. The chief minister told the health department heads to have the stone-laying ceremony for the 250-bed Jayadeva hospital for cardiology by August 15 and complete all the processes to set up the medical college in Ramanagara district, about 40 kms from Bengaluru.
-
Parties stare at leadership crisis before Karnataka assembly elections
With just a few months left before the state goes to elections, the three major political parties — Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) — seem to be facing a leadership crisis, making it harder for them to capitalise on the other's weaknesses. On Tuesday, the party leaders put up a united front when Union home minister Amit Shah was in Bengaluru.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics