Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today November 2, 2024 : 'BJP’s 40% commission drained Karnataka': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at PM Modi's ‘empty’ promises jab
Nov 2, 2024 8:16 AM IST
Nov 2, 2024 8:16 AM IST
- Siddaramaiah said while Karnataka contributed significantly to the Union's coffers, the BJP government at the Centre starved the state of its rightful share.
Nov 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.41 °C, check weather forecast for November 2, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 2, 2024 here.
