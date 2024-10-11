Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 11, 2024 : BBMP shuts down 21 PGs in Bengaluru over safety violations in city-wide drive: Report

Edit Profile
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Oct 11, 2024 8:07 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on October 11, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 11, 2024 8:07 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: BBMP shuts down 21 PGs in Bengaluru over safety violations in city-wide drive: Report

    • The BBMP has identified a total of 2,193 authorised PGs within its jurisdiction in Bengaluru.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 11, 2024 7:20 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: MUDA case: Lokayukta police question Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law

    • The Lokayukta police registered a case on September 27 against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 11, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.96 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 11, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

