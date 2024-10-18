Live
Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 18, 2024 : 'Heavy rain, sparking wire and over-priced auto ride': Bengaluru man shares his harrowing experience in city
Oct 18, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: ‘Heavy rain, sparking wire and over-priced auto ride’: Bengaluru man shares his harrowing experience in city
Oct 18, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: ‘Heavy rain, sparking wire and over-priced auto ride’: Bengaluru man shares his harrowing experience in city
The post got widely shared and people expressed their concern towards the civic apathy and mobility problems in the tech capital in Bengaluru.
Oct 18, 2024 7:35 AM IST
Karnataka flag joins Indian and New Zealand flags at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
This comes after DK Shivakumar announced that all institutions across the state will be required to hoist the Kannada flag on November 1.
Oct 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.2 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 18, 2024 here.
