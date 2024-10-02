Live
Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 2, 2024 : Flipkart offers auto rides for ₹1 in Bengaluru, commuters queue up to book. Watch
Oct 2, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on October 2, 2024.
Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Flipkart offers auto rides for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 in Bengaluru, commuters queue up to book. Watch
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 2, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Flipkart offers auto rides for ₹1 in Bengaluru, commuters queue up to book. Watch
- Flipkart also opened stalls in key areas and helped commuters to book auto rickshaws during the peak hours.
Oct 2, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.42 °C, check weather forecast for October 2, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 2, 2024 here.
News cities bengaluru news Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 2, 2024 : Flipkart offers auto rides for ₹1 in Bengaluru, commuters queue up to book. Watch