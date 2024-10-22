Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 22, 2024 : 'Absolute carnage': Bengaluru GKVK compound wall collapses after intense downpour. Watch

Edit Profile
New Delhi220C
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Oct 22, 2024 7:10 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on October 22, 2024.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 22, 2024 7:10 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: 'Absolute carnage': Bengaluru GKVK compound wall collapses after intense downpour. Watch

    • The Yelahanka zonal team promptly responded, clearing the area to ensure safety and restore normalcy.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 22, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.24 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 22, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 22, 2024 6:36 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Heavy rains paralyse Bengaluru: Commuters face two-hour traffic gridlock on Airport Road

    • Even on Tuesday morning, parents remained apprehensive about sending their children to school via Airport Road.
    Read the full story here

