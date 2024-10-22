Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 22, 2024 : 'Absolute carnage': Bengaluru GKVK compound wall collapses after intense downpour. Watch

Live
Oct 22, 2024 7:10 AM IST
Oct 22, 2024 7:10 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: 'Absolute carnage': Bengaluru GKVK compound wall collapses after intense downpour. Watch
- The Yelahanka zonal team promptly responded, clearing the area to ensure safety and restore normalcy.
Oct 22, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.24 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 22, 2024 here.
Oct 22, 2024 6:36 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Heavy rains paralyse Bengaluru: Commuters face two-hour traffic gridlock on Airport Road
- Even on Tuesday morning, parents remained apprehensive about sending their children to school via Airport Road.
