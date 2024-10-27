Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 27, 2024 : 'No one can take anyone's land': Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tejasvi Surya's Waqf allegations

Edit Profile
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Oct 27, 2024 7:49 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on October 27, 2024.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 27, 2024 7:49 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: 'No one can take anyone's land': Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tejasvi Surya's Waqf allegations

    • This comes after farmers in Vijayapura district received eviction notices from the Karnataka Board of Waqfs regarding their ancestral lands.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.67 °C, check weather forecast for October 27, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 27, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

