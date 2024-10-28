Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi240C
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 28, 2024 : Bengaluru auto driver finds the house of passenger to return her missed gold chain, receives accolades. Video

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 28, 2024 8:01 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on October 28, 2024.
    Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru auto driver finds the house of passenger to return her missed gold chain, receives accolades. Video
    Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru auto driver finds the house of passenger to return her missed gold chain, receives accolades. Video

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 28, 2024 8:01 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru auto driver finds the house of passenger to return her missed gold chain, receives accolades. Video

    • The passenger, Chitra, who hails from Mysuru took to social media and thanked the Bengaluru auto driver by sharing his video.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.88 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 28, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    News cities bengaluru news Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 28, 2024 : Bengaluru auto driver finds the house of passenger to return her missed gold chain, receives accolades. Video
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes