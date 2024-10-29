Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 29, 2024 : Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line to get operational after second week of January 2025: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 29, 2024 8:05 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on October 29, 2024.
    Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line to get operational after second week of January 2025: Report
    Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line to get operational after second week of January 2025: Report

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and Karnataka right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 29, 2024 8:05 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line to get operational after second week of January 2025: Report

    • This 19.5 kilometers metro line will connect RV Road with Bommasandra and the route will have stations like BTM layout, Silkboard junction and Electronic City.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 29, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.17 °C, check weather forecast for October 29, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 29, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    News cities bengaluru news Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 29, 2024 : Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line to get operational after second week of January 2025: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes