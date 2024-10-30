Live

Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 30, 2024 : Mumbai Instagrammer abuses Kannadigas and Karnataka, issues apology after Bengaluru police intervention

By

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from Bengaluru/Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka here. Track the real-time developments of major events from India's IT capital on October 30, 2024.