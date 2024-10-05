Live
Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 5, 2024 : Bengaluru's Namma Metro Green Line extension to open by mid-October: Report
- The Namma Metro Green Line's 3.7 km extension from Nagasandra to Madavara is set to open by mid-October, following CMRS approval.
Oct 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 5, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 5, 2024 here.
