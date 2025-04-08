Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday warned that legal action will be taken against companies supplying "unsafe" and "substandard" bottled drinking water. This comes after a recent survey by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department revealed that only 72 out of 255 bottled water samples tested were safe for consumption. Legal action against ‘unsafe’ bottled water suppliers: Karnataka Minister

Rao also noted that 92 food production and sales units manufacturing juices, ice candies, and ice creams were issued notices after inspections revealed violations, with six units fined a total of ₹38,000.

As part of a special campaign, 296 drinking water bottle samples were collected in February for analysis.

Of the 255 analyses completed so far, 72 samples were found safe, 95 unsafe, and 88 substandard.

Analysis of the remaining samples is still underway.

"These 95 samples of bottled water were found unsafe for either failing the microbiological test or the chemical test due to the presence of pesticides, chemicals, or bacteria. This shows that the water in these bottles is not as safe as it should be, and some of them are of substandard quality," Rao told reporters during a press conference.

"Some are unsafe and pose health risks. This is a very serious finding. We are now drawing legal samples of all these bottles and have seized whatever we have found so far. We will be taking legal action and filing cases against all the companies supplying these unsafe water bottles," he added.

To verify the use of artificial colours in fried green peas, 115 samples were collected and sent for analysis.

Of these, 46 samples were found to be safe, while 69 were found to be unsafe. The analysis of the remaining samples is still underway, he said.

Noting that nearly 60 per cent of the fried green pea samples were unsafe, he said action would be taken against those using banned artificial colouring agents.

"We are going to educate the public and manufacturers and issue advisories to all those across Karnataka who produce sweets, snacks, and similar items. These advisories will highlight harmful practices and stress the need to avoid using banned artificial colouring agents," Rao said.

"The goal is to raise awareness and, at the same time, take legal action against violators. We want to ensure that the quality of food production improves. Those who make these food items must ensure they are of good quality," he added.

In March alone, a total of 3,204 food samples were collected and analysed.

Of the 231 paneer samples collected, 32 were analysed—two were found to be unsafe, and 30 were safe.

The remaining samples are still under analysis, he said.

Out of 49 ghee samples collected, six were tested and found safe.

The remaining samples are still under analysis. Of the 43 khova samples collected, nine were analysed—three were found to be of substandard quality, and six were safe. Analysis of the remaining samples is ongoing.

A total of 198 sweet samples were collected, and 83 were analysed—two were found unsafe, while 81 were safe. The rest are currently being analysed.

Rao also said that out of the 119 mixture samples collected, 27 were analysed—four were found unsafe, and 23 were safe. The remaining samples are under analysis.

Samples from 46 local juice/beverage brands, 39 ice candy units, and 107 ice cream products were also collected and sent for testing. Further collection and analysis are in progress.

Additionally, 590 hotels and restaurants were inspected to assess pest control measures for cockroaches, rodents, and other insects.

Notices were issued to 214 establishments for non-compliance, and 11 were fined a total of ₹1,15,000.

Meanwhile, Rao said that 1,891 drug samples were collected by enforcement officers in the interest of public health and analysed at drug testing laboratories in Bengaluru, Hubballi, and Ballari. Of these, 1,298 samples were declared to be of standard quality, while 41 were found to be "Not of Standard Quality" in March.

"In February, a total of 10 cases were filed, and in March, 18 cases were filed in various courts for violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules thereunder," Rao said.

According to Rao, 1,872 drug samples were collected for analysis in February, and 2,078 medical shops were inspected. As a result, 215 drug licences were suspended for various violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules.

A special drive was conducted to recall "Not of Standard Quality" drugs, and drugs worth ₹24,29,479 were withdrawn from the market over the last two months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.