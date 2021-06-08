Less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka since April 14, active caseload at 225,000

With 9,808 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, Karnataka recorded less than 10,000 daily new infections for the first time since April 14. So far 2,717,289 positive cases have been detected in the state, a bulletin from the health department on Tuesday showed. Also, 179 people succumbed to their infection which pushed the death toll above the 32,000-mark (32,099 exactly), the bulletin also showed.

Active caseload also continued to decline and currently stands at 225,004, the highest among all states in the country. It witnessed a decline of 13,820 cases from the 238,824 reported earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of daily new recoveries continued to stay above the number of new cases. As many as 23,449 patients were discharged on the day taking the total recoveries to 2,460,165, data from the bulletin showed.

On Tuesday, 130,224 tests, comprising 45,714 Rapid Antigen Detection tests and 84,510 RT PCR and other methods, were conducted by medical workers. So far, 30,862,227 samples have been tested for the disease in the state.

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban with 2,028 new Covid-19 cases, Mysuru with 974 new cases, Shivamogga with 703 new cases, Hassan with 659 new cases and Tumakuru with 589 new cases reported the highest in the last 24 hours. In terms of the active caseload, Bengaluru Urban (101,965 cases), Mysuru (14,059 cases) and Hassan (10,461 cases) remain the worst affected districts in the state.

On the Covid-19 vaccination front, 178,538 first doses and 15,708 second doses were administered on the day until 3.30pm. Also, the cumulative coverage stands at 15,676,863 doses (including 12,769,175 first doses and 2,907,688 second doses), the government bulletin showed.