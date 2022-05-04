Man planned Bengaluru acid attack in advance, say police

Police probing an acid attack in the city have said evidence suggests that the attack was not extempore but well-planned. Police, who have been at the receiving end of criticism for not catching the culprit, said it appears that the attacker had planned his escape well in advance.

A senior officer, who is supervising the case, said the suspect on the run, Nagesh, used to run a textile shop and days before the attack, he had sold his stock for a very cheap price. “He was trying to get rid of all the stock he had. He was clearly trying to raise some quick cash. Apart from that a day before he poured acid on the woman, he had withdrawn ₹1.5 lakh from the bank. We believe that he knew that withdrawing money using any ATM would give away his location, so had planned to carry cash with him,” said the officer, who didn’t want to be named.

The officer also said during interrogation of his family and friends, police found facts that supported the theory that he had planned the attack in detail. Police have questioned Nagesh’s family and 20 others associated with him. One of his friends told investigators that a day before the attack Nagesh met him at a bar where he hinted that he was going to attack the woman.

“The friend told us that Nagesh asked him to watch the news on Thursday. He even expressed his anger towards the woman. The friend, however, didn’t take it seriously because they were both drunk,” the officer added.

Soon after the attack, he had disposed of his SIM card on the outskirts of the city. On Tuesday, police have taken a person who sold Nagesh a new SIM card that has not been activated yet, police said. Since fleeing after the attack, he has not contacted anyone either, said police.

Bengaluru police have formed seven special teams. Earlier, city police are doing the rounds of temples to nab the accused after they found that Nagesh was extremely religious and police suspected that he could be taking shelter near a temple. Police teams have been sent to the temple towns of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and even a few places in north India.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant earlier said the accused would be arrested by Saturday. “We have taken the case seriously and our teams have been dispatched across the state and outside the state as well. We are confident that we will be able to arrest the accused at the earliest,” he said.

The 24-year-old woman sustained serious burns due to the acid attack on Thursday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where she is stated to be in a stable condition. The accused runs his garments shop at Hegganahalli. The survivor, who has done MCom, is a resident of Mandya district and was working at a private finance company.

On Monday, the victim was shifted to a medical college in the city where she will be undergoing to skin transplant, said health department officials. The skin is collected by donors and stored at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after testing.

