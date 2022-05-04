Man planned Bengaluru acid attack in advance, say police
Police probing an acid attack in the city have said evidence suggests that the attack was not extempore but well-planned. Police, who have been at the receiving end of criticism for not catching the culprit, said it appears that the attacker had planned his escape well in advance.
A senior officer, who is supervising the case, said the suspect on the run, Nagesh, used to run a textile shop and days before the attack, he had sold his stock for a very cheap price. “He was trying to get rid of all the stock he had. He was clearly trying to raise some quick cash. Apart from that a day before he poured acid on the woman, he had withdrawn ₹1.5 lakh from the bank. We believe that he knew that withdrawing money using any ATM would give away his location, so had planned to carry cash with him,” said the officer, who didn’t want to be named.
The officer also said during interrogation of his family and friends, police found facts that supported the theory that he had planned the attack in detail. Police have questioned Nagesh’s family and 20 others associated with him. One of his friends told investigators that a day before the attack Nagesh met him at a bar where he hinted that he was going to attack the woman.
“The friend told us that Nagesh asked him to watch the news on Thursday. He even expressed his anger towards the woman. The friend, however, didn’t take it seriously because they were both drunk,” the officer added.
Soon after the attack, he had disposed of his SIM card on the outskirts of the city. On Tuesday, police have taken a person who sold Nagesh a new SIM card that has not been activated yet, police said. Since fleeing after the attack, he has not contacted anyone either, said police.
Bengaluru police have formed seven special teams. Earlier, city police are doing the rounds of temples to nab the accused after they found that Nagesh was extremely religious and police suspected that he could be taking shelter near a temple. Police teams have been sent to the temple towns of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and even a few places in north India.
City police commissioner Kamal Pant earlier said the accused would be arrested by Saturday. “We have taken the case seriously and our teams have been dispatched across the state and outside the state as well. We are confident that we will be able to arrest the accused at the earliest,” he said.
The 24-year-old woman sustained serious burns due to the acid attack on Thursday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where she is stated to be in a stable condition. The accused runs his garments shop at Hegganahalli. The survivor, who has done MCom, is a resident of Mandya district and was working at a private finance company.
On Monday, the victim was shifted to a medical college in the city where she will be undergoing to skin transplant, said health department officials. The skin is collected by donors and stored at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after testing.
-
War of words erupt over PSI recruitment case, another college comes under scanner
The Criminal Investigation Department that is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs) has found malpractices in one more centre in Kalaburagi district. Malpractice was first reported at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi. During the investigation, the CID found that the accused committed similar malpractices at MS Irani College as well. Police have taken three people into custody in connection to the case.
-
Shah inaugurates NATGRID campus in Bengaluru
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) campus in Bengaluru that will help in stopping modern day crimes and have the upper hand against any threats. India, like many other countries worldwide, has seen a rise in modern-day crimes operated from remote locations, making it harder for law enforcement agencies to trace the source or diffuse the threat.
-
Five held for fraud in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested five members of an interstate gang who were duping common people on promises to triple their money. Police have identified them as Chaman Lal, of Kalka; Naresh Kumar, of Naggal in Ambala; Kesav and Sagar, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Sonu, of Gundiana village in Yamunanagar. The accused were arrested from a house in a locality under the Krishna Gate police station.
-
Raj Thackeray booked for provocative speech at Aurangabad rally
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was booked on Tuesday for his provocative speech at a rally in Aurangabad on May 1. After scanning Raj's speech with the help of a local cyber cell, an FIR was registered against the MNS chief, party leaders, and the organisers of the rally at City Chowk police station, Aurangabad.
-
Confusion prevails over BJP leadership change in Karnataka
Statements from a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader on an imminent cabinet expansion has raised hopes for aspirants within the party but confusion over a possible leadership change in the state remains as some leaders continue to give conflicting statements on the issue. The former chief minister and senior BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, said the cabinet is likely to be expanded within the next two to three days.
