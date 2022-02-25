Measures being taken to bring back Karnataka students from Ukraine: CM Bommai

The escalating Russian offensive in Ukraine has spread a wave of panic across the 2000 Indian families who are anxiously awaiting the safe return of their children. Different states of India including Karnataka have reached out to the central government to ensure a safe evacuation of the students.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai reached out to External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and has been assured that the situation in Ukraine is been monitored closely. The CM also mentioned that the officials of Karnataka are in constant touch with the Indian embassy in Ukraine. He further mentioned that the embassy has provided information about the Indian students in Ukraine.

"Spoke to EAM @DrSJaishankar Ji & requested him to safely evacuate our students stranded in Ukraine. He reiterated that situation is being monitored closely & assured of #studentsSafeEvacuation.

Thanks @DrSJaishankar & @MEAIndia": CM @BSBommai — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 25, 2022

The Karnataka government in a press release said, "Ukraine is under martial law and the prevailing situation is uncertain. The Ukraine Air Space is closed, hence the schedule of special flights stands cancelled, which has made the evacuation of stranded Indian people/students in Ukraine difficult. The Embassy of India in Kyiv is open and fully operational. It is making all efforts to reach out to the stranded people/students from India and working on a mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation."

To queries on why were the Karnataka students not evacuated earlier Bommai explained that the students were being brought back in batches and those stranded belonged to the last batch. Neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana have decided to pay the full cost of the rescue and repatriation of their students and people from Ukraine. Many worried people are asking the Karnataka government to take similar measures so that the evacuation is not delayed further.

Meanwhile, photos and videos of the students stuck in Ukraine are flooding social media. Several netizens are requesting the government to take action as quick as possible.

The Karnataka Government has also set up a separate free Helpline Centre for smooth coordination for evacuation of its people from Ukraine. Helpline numbers are 0801070, 080-22340676. For further assistance, one can mail email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com.