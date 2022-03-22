Meesho: Bengaluru’s own start-up that democratised internet commerce

What would you prefer? Online shopping at the comfort of your home or buying at the shop?

Most of you will find option one more appealing, given the popularity of e-commerce platforms.

Now, what would you prefer, set up your physical shop or sell it online?

It’s a difficult one. Most individuals want to start their own business, but they do not have access to capital and the market. But with a platform like Meesho, it is child’s play.

The platform enables online shopping affordable and encourages small businesses and individuals to start their online stores with Zero Investment via social channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram etc. and do something on their own. The start-up aims to democratise internet commerce.

The Starting…

While Mesho isn’t unknown to us, the origin story with its two IIT Delhi founders – Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev – might be. The year was 2015, the two young batchmates (2008-12) quit their job and laid the founding stone for, their long dream of starting their own company. They came up with the idea to build a platform to help MSMEs (Micro. Small and Medium Enterprises).

Initially named as FASHNEAR (which lacked a state-of-art revenue model), Meesho was inspired by those shopkeepers who were selling goods through WhatsApp, but their reach was limited because they deliver their goods to customers nearby. Vidit and Sanjeev saw a unique business opportunity here.

Serving as a bridge between suppliers -manufacturers and shopkeepers (who list their products on Meesho) resellers, and customers, The Bengaluru based Meesho has now become a favourite among Indians.

What worked for Meesho?

Making online reselling and shopping hassle-free and affordable, Meesho works on a commission of about 10-15%, and sellers may earn money with Meesho by introducing a gross margin to every transaction.

Earning the trust of more than 2.6 million resellers throughout India, Meesho provides secure and timely transactions, as well as low-cost returns and shipping to users.

After finding that most of the shops registered on Meesho were operated by women, who sell their goods out of their homes rather than any physical shops, Meesho's current business model was built for women. They are encouraged to start a reselling business from home, without owing any inventory.

Thriving for women’s financial independence, Meesho also empowers small shops and manufacturers to deliver their goods across the country, takes care of the delivery of the products, and facilitates COD options by itself.

Growth and Achievements

At a time when social commerce was struggling to occupy the space in India, Meesho led the way and revolutionized the industry. In just 5 years they touched the milestone of $1 Billion Valuation, most recent capital for Meesho came through a Debt Financing round on October 20, 2021.

As a fast-growing e-commerce platform, SoftBank-backed Meesho, recently hit a milestone by recording over 14 million orders in just 3 days, surpassing last year’s peak Diwali sale orders this year.

Currently valued at $5 bn (March 2022), this start-up has invested $8M in Latin America's top social commerce platform Elenas.

Registering a 2.6X growth of operating revenues in FY21 and 3.8X growth in FY20, Meesho boosted its operating revenue to ₹793 crore, has also earned non-operating revenues worth ₹48.5 crore, with an average of ~90 million orders every month.

With multiple awards won, the start-up was declared the world’s most downloaded e-commerce app in Sep 2021 (Google play store). As per their website, by helping 13 million women start businesses with zero investment, and with more than 75% of its users being from Tier 2+ cities, they claim to have taken e-commerce to untapped markets.

Challenges

From raising funds, supply bottleneck, logistics, transaction alternatives, and competition from contemporaries, Vidit and Sanjeev’s journey towards Meesho wasn’t a cakewalk.

Being the first e-commerce platform to announce zero percentage commission for sellers, Meesho had truly come up as a poster boy in the social commerce segment some time ago with its $4.9 bn valuations.

However, with the whole nation coming to a standstill and the economy under major stress, Meesho also witnessed tough times. Since fashion wasn’t on anyone’s mind during the pandemic with supply chain bottleneck and cash crunch created by lockdown, revenue for female entrepreneurs and resellers also reduced drastically.

That's when they began pushing for advanced logistic solutions and vital supplies (Masks, personal care, sanitisers, and groceries) to their resellers, a category they had never sold before. They also devised a scheme to sell masks created at home by their resellers.

Adapting to the changing environment, Meesho has witnessed changes in its strategy from social commerce to B2C and has jumped from a zero-commission model to ad-monetisation. It has also been said to have abandoned international expansion to foster small-town groceries.

Initially competing with Shop101 and Glowroad, Meesho is now facing stiff competition from bigger e-commerce players like Flipkart and Amazon. With its Shopee app, Flipkart is giving a tough time to Meesho, taking away a chunk of its resellers.

Prospects

By December 2022, Meesho eyes 100 million monthly transactional users and plans to use the new investment amount to double its technical and product skills, expand its product list to more than 50 million merchandise to become India's preferred platform for users, entrepreneurs, and sellers.

Farmiso (Meesho Grocery), Meesho's community group purchasing (CGB) company, is also trying to extend its grocery and fast-moving consumer products services to over 200 cities.

As per sources, Meesho is looking forward to an IPO in early 2023. It is planning to ready its listing by the end of 2022 and is assessing both the Indian and the US markets for its public listing.