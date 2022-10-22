Men in Karnataka's Tumakuru protest bad roads by bathing in muddy water

In a demonstration against bad roads which could not sustain the recent rainfall, Tumakuru residents took bath in muddy water, videos of which made rounds on social media. The incident occurred at Hulikeri in Tumkur district and aimed at garnering the attention of elusive officials after a near four kilometre stretch was underwater following heavy rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | ‘NASA to research moon craters in Bengaluru’: Netizen's joke on potholes

News agency ANI reported that the condition of the roads has been poor for quite some time now and sees waterlogging and inundation often, after downpours. The publication quoted villagers as saying they have put in several requests to authorities to repair the road in the past, which have fallen on deaf ears.

Therefore, villagers in Hulikeri took the step and staged a demonstration, shouting slogans against the authorities while bathing in the slush.

READ | 9-yr-old dresses up as Durga, walks on potholes in Hubballi

Karnataka capital Bengaluru has also seen severe waterlogging in the past week after incessant rain, which brought back a flood-like situation that prompted IT professionals and employees to take tractors to work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Woman mowed down in Bengaluru due to pothole menace, CM Bommai assures action

The downpour led to inundation of streets, vehicle and property damage, among disruption to daily life activities, wall collapses and traffic congestions. Visuals of floating belongings and two-wheelers being washed away surfaced online.

The city has already broken the record for the wettest year in history by recording 1,704 mm of rainfall this year.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON