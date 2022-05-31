Monsoon to enter Karnataka by June 2; rains likely in Bengaluru in next 2-3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, among ten other Karnataka districts, and said the state may see monsoon showers by June 2. This was after the IMD announced the onset of southwest monsoons - over Kerala - two days earlier than usual.

Per latest data, some precipitation is likely over Uttara Kannada and coastal areas of the state, as well Bengaluru (urban and rural), and districts of Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagara, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru soon.

Per projections, precipitation of 7 mm may fall on Bengaluru in the following few days. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms has been anticipated for June 3 - 4 with the base temperature drifting around 21 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, the monsoon will likely enter southern parts of the state, including Bengaluru, in the first week of June. The onset of monsoon showers might be delayed by three-four days over southern Karnataka but the entire state can expect rains from June 7, the IMD said.

IMD authorities added coastal and south interior Karnataka would almost certainly observe heavy downpours when monsoon season arrives, while other areas in the state might encounter light to moderate precipitation.

Incessant rains in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka have also brought out fears of vector-borne diseases rising. Dengue fever has been on the ascent in the past few weeks with Karnataka making up the second largest number of cases so far this year. Bengaluru accounts for the majority of these cases.

Stagnant water collecting in storm water drains, used tyres, pits and construction sites act as breeding grounds for carriers of these types of diseases, namely the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes responsible for the Dengue infection.