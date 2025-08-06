Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that there was a need to increase the capacity of the government-run Victoria Hospital as people from across the country seek treatment here. Need to increase capacity of govt-run Victoria Hospital: CM Siddaramaiah

He paid a surprise visit to the hospital along with Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil after his tour to Koppal and Raichur was cancelled due to bad weather.

The CM interacted with the patients, including a few from Bihar.

"People from across the country come to Victoria Hospital. There is overcrowding. So there is a need to increase its capacity," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The CM said that he has asked the medical team to treat patients with compassion.

"Since people are getting free treatment here, there will be too much pressure on the doctors. I have told them to be patient," Siddaramaiah said.

He further said that he had given strict instructions that no one should take even a rupee from patients.

"I noticed that liver transplant in private hospitals costs about ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh, but here it is done free of cost. The demand is to increase the capacity," Siddaramaiah said.

According to the CM, presently there are 120 beds available in the gastroenterology department. There is a proposal to make it a 300-bed facility, which the government will consider, he added.

Siddaramaiah said during his interaction, patients told him that the doctors took good care of them and proper food was given to them.

When reporters highlighted that private ambulance drivers are running a racket here since government ambulances are not available, Siddaramaiah said by dailing 108 people can avail the government service.

The 108 services will be restarted, Minister Patil said without elaborating further.

The CM said he also visited the Vani Vilas Hospital. More than 40 deliveries take place daily, he said.

