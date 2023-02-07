Never blamed all Brahmins: HDK clarifies after controversial statement on Joshi

Days after his controversial statement that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi belonged to a sect of Brahmins which desecrated the Sringeri Shankaracharya Peeth and assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said his statement was misconstrued as he had not blamed all Brahmins.

The second-in-command of Janata Dal (Secular) also said he always had the portraits of some iconic religious leaders who belonged to the Brahmin community. "I never did caste-based politics. I never asked people their caste whenever they approached me for help. I am not the one who insults people for their caste. The Brahmin community is leading life in a cultured manner," Kumaraswamy clarified days after the statement sparked a controversy drawing criticism. Explaining further, the JD(S) leader said he had only referred to those who had attacked the Chandramauleshwara temple in Sringeri, a section which assassinated Mahatma Gandhi and Maratha ruler Shivaji. He said those who were behind these incidents were not from Karnataka but neighbouring state of Maharashtra. Kumaraswamy also said his outburst was due to the poor way the border dispute pertaining to Belagavi was handled. "The way you are taking Belagavi, all these things keeping in mind, I had given a statement. My statement was not to hurt any community," Kumaraswamy said.

Showing the portrait of Adiguru Shankaracharya, who had established the Sringeri Peeth, which adorns his office, the JD(S) leader said, "You can see whose photographs we have in our office. The same photographs you can find in my bedroom as well." Two days ago, Kumaraswamy had claimed that RSS was "conspiring" to make Joshi, who is Union Minister for Coal and Mines, the chief minister of Karnataka along with eight deputies after the Assembly polls, and alleged the latter belonged to a category among Brahmins, who lacked culture and divides society. Coming down heavily on Joshi for criticising JD(S)' dynasty politics and its 'Pancharatna Ratha Yatra', the former Chief Minister had said he (Joshi) belongs to a Brahmin sect to which Maratha Peshwas belonged that had allegedly destroyed Sringeri Math, established by Adi Shankaracharya and desecrated the idol there, and also that killed Gandhi.

To a question, Kumaraswamy exuded confidence that his party will get a clear majority in the upcoming Assembly elections. Regarding Hassan Assembly constituency where his sister-in-law Bhavani Revanna is keen to contest election despite the first family's unwillingness to field her, Kumaraswamy said, "There is no confusion. An easy solution will come out regarding Hassan." He blamed a 'section' which was creating confusion, who are always there on all the occasions. "How much ever that section tries, it will never succeed. I know how to set right things. We have the backing of divine power, which led to the formation of our government twice though we were in minority."