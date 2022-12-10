New system to tackle traffic violations in Bengaluru

The traffic police on Thursday introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Bengaluru to detect traffic violations and issue challans to the violators, officials privy to the matter said.

The ITMS system will use artificial intelligence (AI)-based cameras to detect the violations. “The Bengaluru traffic police are taking several initiatives for infusing and integrating technology in police functioning. One such initiative is the Intelligent Traffic Managament System (ITMS) which is geared towards contactless automatic enforcement of traffic violations,” special commissioner of police (traffic) MA Saleem said.

He said the objective of the ITMS was to automatically detect traffic violations in a contactless manner and send auto-generated challans to the violators with minimum human intervention. “The ITMS employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically detect traffic violations,” he said.

The AI system will detect violations in speed limit, jumping the signal, stop lane, riding without helmet, triple riding, using mobile phones (driver on call) and driving without seat belts.

The ITMS, which was inaugurated by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, has been implemented at 50 key traffic junctions across the state capital. The AI enabled solution consists of 250 automatic number-plate recognition(ANPR) cameras and 80 red-light violation detection (RLVD) cameras.

The cameras will automatically detect traffic violations and generate challans, which will then be sent to violators via an SMS and by paper challans.

“These cameras record violations 24x7x365 and the entire system is completely automated. Thereby, this system saves a lot of traffic manpower, which can be redeployed for traffic management and regulation and provide a better service to the public,” Saleem said.

This initiative also helps the traffic police in enhancing road safety through effective enforcement and ensuring road discipline, providing safer roads to the commuters, he added.

ITMS is manufactured by Matrix Security and Surveillance Pvt Ltd, a private company, and the software developed by Videonetics Technology Private Limited.

Taking to Twitter, city police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy made it clear that the objective of the new system was “not to collect fines”, but to enhance “better road behaviour and compliance”.

“Make no mistake, the Objective is NOT to collect fines. It is contactless, AI enabled & 24×7. Aim is to enhance better road behaviour & compliance,” he tweeted. CM Bommai said: “The ITMS will identify any traffic violation and put an end to stopping of vehicle riders, harassment, corruption and other problems faced by the public. The system will also levy fine.”

Bommai said he has asked for decongesting the junctions with high traffic density and announced that five more new traffic police stations will be sanctioned within a week in the city.

