‘No hasty decisions', Karnataka CM Bommai on curbs during Christmas, New Year

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government does not want to make any “hasty decision” regarding Covid-related restrictions in the state in the wake of the new Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant and the breakout of new Covid-19 clusters in some of the state’s educational institutions.

When asked about restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state, Bommai said that his government would want to observe the situation for a week’s time and then arrive at a decision. “...regarding any special curbs like night curfew also, a decision we will decide after watching the situation for a week. We did not want to take any hasty decision,” news agency PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.

Bommai also said that he has discussed the threat of the Omicron variant with experts and there was no need for any “major concern or worry.”

Also read | Karnataka: Two hospitals identified for isolating int’l passengers who test Covid positive

“Regarding Covid, our Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) head Dr M K Sudarshan has informed about the current situation, and he has shared details about the Omicron variant. According to him, looking at the current figures and the positivity rate, there is no need for any major concern or worry,” he said.

However, he also said that some control measures such as new Covid-related guidelines for hostels, sanitising the premises, allowing people for food in a staggered way, restricting movement of visitors, full vaccination against the disease for all staff members and arranging for an isolation room were deemed necessary by the government.

“We have already given similar guidelines for cluster management and have said that if there are more than three positive cases in a place it will be declared clusters, and such measures will continue,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bommai received an “informal” briefing about the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka from officials and also discussed issues such as management of clusters and the Omicron variant, according to a news report by PTI.

Following the outbreak of several Covid-19 cases in some colleges across the state, Bommai said that the measures in border areas – mandatory vaccinations and negative RT PCR tests – particularly for students from Kerala.

On Wednesday, the state reported 399 new Covid-19 cases and six related deaths, taking the total caseload to 2,999,098 and death toll to 38,249. According to a medical bulletin from the state health department, two cases of the Omicron variant have been detected till Thursday.