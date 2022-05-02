No major problems, says civic body after rain lashes B’luru

Despite the rains inundating roads, houses and shops across the city on Sunday, the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Monday said there were “no major problems”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When there is a lot of rain in a short duration,the issue of waterlogging will arise but this clears up within a few hours,” BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Monday.

His statements come a day after incessant rains lashed Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka, throwing normal life out of gear. Residents and motorists even shared videos and pictures of rainwater entering their houses and vehicles stranded in almost two to three feet of water.

The BBMP’s annual budget on average has been around ₹10,000 crore but the quality of works in the city has come under sharp criticism over the years as it the civic body’s efforts have failed to keep up with the rapid and unregulated expansion of Bengaluru. There are over 9.4 million vehicles in Bengaluru and over 12 million residents in an area of around 800 square kms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even though successive state governments continue to prioritise Bengaluru in terms of expenditure but the results, if any, have been dismal as the city comes to a standstill with just the slightest hint of rain.

BVK Iyengar Road — which runs through the central business district of Bengaluru — was covered under 3-feet water.

Rapid and unregulated expansion, inadequate and poor quality of public infrastructure, encroachment of lakes, lack of proper storm water drain network, erosion of green cover and an explosion of economic activity has burdened the city’s infrastructure.

During the monsoon session of the state legislature in September, chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai had shared that ₹20,060 crore was spent on road-related works in Bengaluru alone in the last five years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the BBMP’s estimates, one kilometre of a two-lane road under Smart City costs anywhere between ₹7.5 to ₹11 crore (including underground ducts), and for a tar road, the expense varies from ₹80 lakh to ₹1.3 crore.

The government has surpassed several deadlines to fill these potholes despite the additional money put into the exercise. Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru portfolio, said out of the over 11,200-km only 1,344-km road is motorable.

Meanwhile, civic apathy continues to claim more lives in the city, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

In 2021, at least 18 people lost their lives in Bengaluru, which is higher than all other major urban centres in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}