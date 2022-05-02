No major problems, says civic body after rain lashes B’luru
Despite the rains inundating roads, houses and shops across the city on Sunday, the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Monday said there were “no major problems”.
“When there is a lot of rain in a short duration,the issue of waterlogging will arise but this clears up within a few hours,” BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Monday.
His statements come a day after incessant rains lashed Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka, throwing normal life out of gear. Residents and motorists even shared videos and pictures of rainwater entering their houses and vehicles stranded in almost two to three feet of water.
The BBMP’s annual budget on average has been around ₹10,000 crore but the quality of works in the city has come under sharp criticism over the years as it the civic body’s efforts have failed to keep up with the rapid and unregulated expansion of Bengaluru. There are over 9.4 million vehicles in Bengaluru and over 12 million residents in an area of around 800 square kms.
Even though successive state governments continue to prioritise Bengaluru in terms of expenditure but the results, if any, have been dismal as the city comes to a standstill with just the slightest hint of rain.
BVK Iyengar Road — which runs through the central business district of Bengaluru — was covered under 3-feet water.
Rapid and unregulated expansion, inadequate and poor quality of public infrastructure, encroachment of lakes, lack of proper storm water drain network, erosion of green cover and an explosion of economic activity has burdened the city’s infrastructure.
During the monsoon session of the state legislature in September, chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai had shared that ₹20,060 crore was spent on road-related works in Bengaluru alone in the last five years.
According to the BBMP’s estimates, one kilometre of a two-lane road under Smart City costs anywhere between ₹7.5 to ₹11 crore (including underground ducts), and for a tar road, the expense varies from ₹80 lakh to ₹1.3 crore.
The government has surpassed several deadlines to fill these potholes despite the additional money put into the exercise. Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru portfolio, said out of the over 11,200-km only 1,344-km road is motorable.
Meanwhile, civic apathy continues to claim more lives in the city, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
In 2021, at least 18 people lost their lives in Bengaluru, which is higher than all other major urban centres in the country.
UP logs 193 new Covid-19 cases; over 1500 under home isolation
Uttar Pradesh reported 193 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from 96,242 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The state has 1,621 active cases of which 1,556 are under home isolation. “The state has tested a total 11,15,11,795 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Till now, 20,49,679 patients have recovered in the state. The state's recovery rate is 98.78%.
Proposal worth ₹11,411 cr for elementary and teacher edu approved
A proposal worth ₹11,411 crore for elementary education and teacher education for the year 2022-23 was granted approval in the meeting of executive committee of 'Education For All' held at Lok Bhawan on Monday under the chairmanship of UP chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra. Apart from this, computer labs and solar panels will be set up in schools. Moreover, smart classes will also be started in upper primary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.
Raj Thackeray takes u-turn on Maha Aarti to avoid causing ‘hindrance’ on Eid
Mumbai: In a surprising move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray took a u-turn on his earlier announcement of holding 'Maha Aartis' on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Tuesday. He contended that all Hindu festivals were to be celebrated with gusto. In fact, his son Amit Thackeray was slated to perform Maha Aarti at Prabhadevi temple and MNS had vastly publicised the event. This backtrack has surprised many in the political circles.
Army commander visits AFMC, military intelligence school
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, Lieutenant General JS Nain, visited the Armed Forces Medical College and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune on Saturday. Lt Gen Nain interacted with AFMC faculty and visited the skill laboratory which houses simulators, mannequins and state-of-art equipment for medical training. The Army commander visited MINTSD and appreciated the systematic and effective training being conducted at the school.
‘Don’t create panic’: Centre says no fertiliser shortage for kharif
The Centre on Monday said the country had adequate stocks of fertilisers ahead of the upcoming kharif or summer-sown season after a review meeting held by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya, according to an official statement. “The availability of fertilizers in the country is more than the expected demand. (There is) no need to create panic,” the statement quoted Madaviya as saying.
