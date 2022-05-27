No ‘political ties’ between Congress, JD(S) for RS or 2023 polls: Siddaramaiah
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any “political relationship” between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.
His statement gains significance, as none of the three parties has an adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the state assembly.
The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly also made it clear that he would not go to national politics, and would remain active in the State.
“There will not be any relationship (alliance or understanding) with JD(S)...we (Congress) will not have any political relationship with JD(S), there will not be any relationship during the elections or any other political relationship,” Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.
The June 10 election to four Rajya Sabha seats is necessitated as the term of office of members -- Nirmala Sitharaman (Union Finance Minister) and K C Ramamurthy of BJP, and Jairam Ramesh and late Oscar Fernandes of Congress -- is due to expire on June 30. The last date of filing nominations is May 31.
A candidate needs 45 votes to win in this RS election, and based on the current party position in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win two seats and Congress one, official sources said, adding that the JD(S) can win one, provided it gets the support of either one of the national parties.
Similarly, in case the BJP or Congress wants to win the extra (fourth) seat, they will need JD(S)’ support, they said.
According to party sources, Congress may once again field Jairam Ramesh from the State for the seat it can win on its own strength.
In reply to a question, the former Chief Minister said he would remain limited to Karnataka and would not go for national politics.
“I will remain in Karnataka politics and continue to voice the concerns of the State and its people,” he added.
Siddaramaiah had earlier said that the 2023 Assembly election would be his last, but would continue to remain in politics.
It is no secret that Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister between 2013-2018, is nursing his ambition for a second term in office, if the party wins the next Assembly polls.
With State Congress president D K Shivakumar, too, having similar aspirations, it has triggered a game of one-upmanship between the two leaders.
Responding to a question on the demand from some section within the party for a “Dalit CM” on coming to power, the Congress Legislative Party leader said the Chief Ministerial candidate cannot be forced, and on party coming to power with a majority, newly elected MLAs would share their opinion, following which the high command would decide.
“A Chief Minister candidate cannot be forced. Dalits should also become CM, there is no second talk about it, others should also become. In a democratic system everyone is capable of becoming a CM, including Dalits, Muslims, Christians,” he said.
-
Pune district reports 49 new Covid cases on Thursday
PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 49 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 681,135 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,761 cases so far and 3,627 deaths. Pune rural has reported 425,750 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths. In Pune district, there are 1,454,646 Covid cases.
-
Bhim Army chief visits LU to express solidarity with Dalit prof
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday visited Lucknow University campus to express solidarity with Dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan who was attacked by students for Ravi Kant's alleged remark on Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi controversy while participating in an online debate show. Azad reached the university and went straight to the Hindi department to meet the Dalit professor.
-
Haryana told to take action against grossly polluting industries
Taking note of the slow progress in action against grossly polluting industries (GPIs) of the state, the Central Pollution Control Board has issued strict directions to hSPCB for stipulating compliance of the orders. In the six cases of bypass of effluent, non-operational effluent treatment plants by industries reported by technical institutes in inspection, action was initiated on only one industry, despite details having been forwarded to the HSPCB.
-
Protests in Mandya, Chamarajanagar amid textbook row
Protests poured into the streets of districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, among other places, on Thursday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the books and removing chapters on pro-Hindutva voices in it. The Samana Manaskara Vedike (people with equal mindsets), a protesting group, burnt copies of the 10th standard books on Sanjay circle in Mandya, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.
-
5 teachers among 7 detained for Class 10 question paper leak in Karnataka: Cops
As many as seven people, including the principal of a school, a journalist, and four teachers in Magadi Taluk of Ramanagara district of Karnataka, have been detained on the charge of leaking question papers of the recently concluded 10th standard examination, police officials said. The exams were conducted in March and April and the results announced recently. However, it turned out recently that the question papers were leaked in many places.
