No talks of cabinet expansion so far: K’taka CM Bommai in Delhi
With his visit to the national capital raising hopes among ministerial aspirants about the expansion or rejig of Karnataka cabinet, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will not be holding discussion in this connection with the BJP central leadership this time.
The chief minister, who arrived in New Delhi this morning, said he intended to discuss cabinet exercise with the central leadership during the visit, but BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not in town.
“I had intentions to discuss the Cabinet, but our president Nadda ji and Amit Shah are not in town, so after completing today’s programmes, I will be returning to Bengaluru on Wednesday, as there is a Cabinet meeting,” Bommai told reporters in response to a question in New Delhi. The CM is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of Assembly polls next year.
Bommai, who met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier in the day, will be holding interactions with ambassadors of various countries in the evening regarding ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ - Global Investors Meet, which is scheduled to be held in November..
“...I will be meeting ambassadors and diplomats of various countries to invite investors from those countries for the Global Investors Meet, followed by dinner. State’s Industries Minister and his department is organising this meeting,” he said.
Recently, Bommai had said that he is ready to go to New Delhi to discuss the cabinet exercise, as soon as the BJP central leadership calls him. Also state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa had hinted that the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle, may take place this week.
Amid murmurs in the BJP circles that a top-to-bottom overhaul of the cabinet cannot be ruled out, ministerial aspirants are hopeful that a decision is likely soon regarding cabinet expansion or reshuffle, and there are even talks that several incumbents could make way for fresh faces.
There are currently five positions vacant in the state Cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.
Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the Assembly elections.
With the state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held on May 5 getting postponed to May 11, speculation is rife that it may be to accommodate expansion or reshuffle of the ministry.
JD(S) leader held in connection with PSI recruitment case
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday arrested a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment case. JD(S) leader and Channarayapatna town municipal council member Shashidhar was arrested after he appeared before the CID. According to CID, his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination was an engineering graduate working for the MGNREGA temporarily in Arsikere taluk. He was absconding when the CID reached his house and later he came before investigators, said, senior officers.
18-yr-old molested at housing society swimming pool in Pune
Pune: The Kondhwa police have lodged a case against a 47-year-old person for allegedly staring and molesting an 18-year-old girl at a housing society swimming pool. The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police following the incident. According to the FIR, the accused and the girl reside at the same housing society. Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “A case of molestation has been lodged.”
Senior IPS officer resigns in Karnataka, alleges harassment by dept official
Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath submitted Ravindranath's resignation alleging harassment in Karnataka on Tuesday. In his resignation letter, Ravindranath alleged that senior officials were harassing him. On Monday, after handing over charge of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Ravindranath walked from his office on Palace Road to the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road to meet the state police chief Praveen Sood. Following this meeting, on Tuesday, he submitted his resignation.
PSI case unravels history of malpractices
The investigation into the malpractices in PSI recruitment, which came to light after two disgruntled candidates made public an answer sheet proving allegations of the cheating, has opened a can of worms. The use of Bluetooth in particular has now become a cause of concern. In October 2021, a similar modus operandi was used by three candidates appearing for police constable examination in the Belagavi district.
Bengaluru police given noise level metre to keep check on rising pollution: Official
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has given at least 108 noise level metres to the police department to measure decibels coming from loudspeakers and other sources used in religious places across Bengaluru, an official said on Tuesday. The statements come even as the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government gave fresh directions to the police department and other authorities to take action against any institution violating the mandated volume across the city and state.
