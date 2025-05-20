Bengaluru, Heavy downpour in Bengaluru for the past 36 hours threw life out of gear here on Tuesday as well. People were seen walking through knee-deep water and traffic jams were reported in many places. The rain-related toll went up to five in the state, officials said. Normal life disrupted as rains continue to pound Bengaluru, rain-related toll rises to 5

Sai Layout in the city continued to resemble an island due to the torrential rains. Ground floor of the houses here were half-submerged and people were unable to come out. About 150 people were rescued and shifted to safe locations on Monday, authorities said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had arranged food and water for people in Sai Layout.

Residents complained that the civic agencies were least bothered about the sufferings of people residing in Sai Layout.

An orphanage in Hennur in the city also bore the brunt of the downpour.

The Fire and Rescue Department along with Disaster Response Force rescued the people in the orphanage as the place was filled with water.

Commuters had a harrowing time wading through the knee-deep water in many places, including near Manyata Tech Park, which houses offices of many multinational companies, and Silk Board Junction.

Many new potholes emerged in the city roads posing threat to motorists.

Due to waterlogging, vehicles were stranded, leading to long traffic jams in many parts of the city.

Two people, including a 12-year-old, were electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater that had entered an apartment in the city, police said on Tuesday.

According to Mico Layout Police, Manmohan Kamath , a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM 2nd Stage, had tried to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house on Monday evening.

"When he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, leading to his electrocution," a police officer involved in the investigation said.

Dinesh , son of a Nepalese man employed at the apartment complex, who was standing near Kamath, was also electrocuted, police added.

The two were declared dead by doctors at a hospital. Unnatural Death Reports will be registered in both cases, the Station Head Officer confirmed.

Earlier on Monday, Sasikala died when a compound wall fell on her while she was sweeping at a company within the limits of Mahadevapura Police Station.

Two people died of lightning in Raichur and Karwar, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department , Bengaluru has received about 30 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

The city had recorded 105 mm rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday morning.

Rains are pounding several parts of Karnataka, especially south Karnataka, coastal and Malnad region.

Mangaluru, the district headquarter town of Dakshina Kannada, recorded 90 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and a yellow alert at various places across Karnataka on Tuesday.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

IMD Bengaluru Centre Director N Puviarasu said they have issued an orange alert for Bengaluru for the impact 8 cm to 10 cm that will likely affect the big city.

"The amount of rainfall we are receiving is nothing for rural areas. But because cities like Bengaluru are concretised mostly, and thus blocking the outlets for water drainage, we have issued an orange alert so that authorities can prepare accordingly," he said.

According to the IMD statement, areas likely to be affected today are Bagalkot, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Belgaum, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Kolar, Koppal, Vijayanagara districts.

A yellow alert has been sounded in Uttar Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains and thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty wind at isolated places in above districts in next 24 hours.

It has appealed to people to stay indoors and avoid travelling.

"Take safe shelters. Do not take shelter under trees. Unplug electrical/electronic appliances immediately. Get out of water bodies immediately. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity," the bulletin read.

