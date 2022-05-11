North Bengaluru can add 3.5 lakh jobs by 2025: Report

A research conducted by the Brigade Group and Meraqi Research suggests that North Bangalore is the next growth destination in the IT space, and has potential to add at least another 3.5 lakh new jobs in the city by 2025.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The market study states that north Bengaluru is likely to capture around 30% overall office absorption by 2025 and continue to dominate the office leasing space not only within the country but in the Asia Pacific region. The area already employs over 5 lakh people.

As a result, rental demand is also set to grow with greater connectivity across the ever-growing city after the completion of the Namma Metro's phase 2 project construction. With government-backed investments and projects to develop IT, industrial and logistics parks in the region, and growing demand for commercial establishments as more people move into the area, North Bengaluru is all set to be the next big business hub.

The study also said that the Bengaluru International Airport Area Planning Authority (BIAAPA) region, which currently employs around 35,000 people, when fully developed by 2030, has potential to employ around 2.5 lakh people. This region is expected to be India’s first aerotropolis development as demand is soaring for both satellite offices as well as residential units.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nirupa Shankar, the executive director of Brigade Group was quoted as saying that, “The office market has been progressive post COVID impact and demand is expected to continue primarily due to increasing demand for satellite offices which is propelled by a concurrent demand for residential units in the region."

“IT and ITeS remain the key occupier group with high demand for high quality office spaces that are hygienic and health conscious. From an investment angle, the high potential commercial growth of North Bangalore makes it the next growth destination, as commercial establishments will witness steady growth over the next few years, and an additional supply of residential catchment will be created,” she told media.

Moreover, the construction of the Kempegowda International Airport in North Bengaluru has been a catalyst for the flood of investments coming to the region. More start-ups and new businesses are choosing to settle their offices in the region for the favoring proximity to the airport, which is a complaining factor for those settled in south Bengaluru as it takes a minimum two hours to reach in peak traffic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The study added that construction conglomerates have already set their sights on over 500 acres of land in north Bengaluru. This is due to the cheaper occupancy rates and emerging commercial development. Another attraction to North Bangalore is that it is situated at a point of easy access to two major industrial corridors, the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor with several major industrial parks between them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON