Nurse held for child trafficking: Vijayapura Police
Vijayapura police have arrested a nurse for her alleged involvement in child trafficking, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused nurse, identified as Jayamala Patil, gave custody of two children to two different households on last week, bypassing the procedures laid out by the government and with an intention of trafficking them, police said.
Superintendent of Police, Vijayapura, HD Anand Kumar said that the arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by Childline, a child protection helpline.
“During the investigation, we found that she (the nurse) was raising young children illegally and giving them to people without due process. We found that she was to get orphaned children and give their custody to people,” he said.
According to police, Childline officials found that two children — one three years old and the other just 11 months old — were kept in two households in the district. These two children were orphans and were kept with two women appointed by the Jayamala.
The Childline staff later took the two children into their custody on Sunday evening, police said.
Sunanda Vasudev Tholabandi, a Childline officer, said in her complaint at the women’s police station, “We found that Jayamala has employed two women in two separate houses in Athani Galli and Darbar Galli to take care of a three-year-old child and an 11-month-old baby. After searching these houses, we found the children, who were being cared for by women appointed by Jayamala for a monthly payment of ₹3,000. We took custody of both the kids.”
According to police, they are questioning the nurse to ascertain from where she got the children and also probing the allegation that she had kept children in custody in a similar fashion in the past.
“We have also got more information that Jayamala has kept many such kids in different places as part of her child trafficking business. Even the two children rescued too were supposed to be given out for money,” said a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer who didn’t want to be named.
“We have found out that Jayamala worked as a nurse in a primary health centre in Jigajinagi in the Indi taluk and has been involved in such activities for years. It looks like she is involved in helping childless couples adopt babies by illegal means but we are still investigating the case,” said Kumar during a press conference.
Bengaluru school’s email to its alumni over Gyanvapi stirs row
A purported e-mail sent by New Horizon Public School in Bengaluru asking its alumni to change the name of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque to 'Gyanvapi temple' on Google Maps has sparked a controversy in Karnataka, with the institute issuing a clarification that it was sent “without proper screening procedures, that is required of all our e-mail communications”.
Dalit writer Mahadeva withdraws consent to use his work in textbooks
Noted Dalit writer and activist Devnoor Mahadeva on Tuesday withdrew earlier consent given to the Karnataka education department to use portions of Mahadeva's writing in school textbooks in protest against the alleged “saffronisation” of education in the state. In a letter, the writer said that he would be “happy” if his works were removed from the textbook.
Eight killed, 28 injured in bus, truck collision in Hubballi
Atleast eight people were killed and 28 injured during a collision between a private passenger bus and a truck on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway in Hubballi in the wee hours of Tuesday. This is the second major accident in the Hubballi-Dharwad region in the past four days. The accident had claimed eight lives. Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said that the accident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am.
BSY’s son Vijayendra not fielded for MLC polls, says will abide by party
The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has rejected the recommendation made by its Karnataka unit to field former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son in the June 3 biennial elections to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council. The state core committee had recommended Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra to the central leadership, as one of the probable candidates.
Rainfall brings down mercury in Ludhiana
A day after receiving 17.6mm rainfall, the city recorded 10.2mm rainfall on Tuesday. As per the meteorological department, the city usually records an average rainfall of 23.3mm in May, whereas, in the past two days the city has witnessed 27.8mm rainfall. According to Punjab Agricultural University, head, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PK Kingra, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26C, while the minimum temperature was 20.2C.
