On stage, Cong MP DK Suresh, Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan have a heated exchange | Watch

A clash erupted between Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh and state minister CN Ashwathnarayan in the presence of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai during an event in Ramanagara on Monday.

Suresh, brother of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, could be seen walking towards Ashwathnarayan, who was addressing the event, following which the minister made a move towards the Congress MP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the exchange of words turned into a heated one, police and other people present on the podium intervened and separated the two men.

The ruling BJP camp said the Congress’ culture was synonymous to “goon culture”. “ It is ironic that an MP does not know how to act on the platform of the Chief Minister of the State,” the party said in a tweet, sharing a video of the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Row erupts over move to free temples from Karnataka govt’s control

The issue started with some Congress workers and supporters who walked on to the stage where CM Bommai was sitting and raised slogans supporting Shivakumar. They waved black flags as a sign of opposition to the CM before the event started.

Ashwathnarayan said, “Is this how you behave when a chief minister comes? Should you shout like this to ruin the district’s reputation? If you are a man, show it in your work. You create problems by bringing some people to the function. Show what you have done with your work. We did not come here to cheat people, we came here to work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bommai also signaled Ashwathnarayan to stop the remarks, but it seemed too late by then as Suresh had already started walking up to the minister asking him to stop his speech.

Later, Ashwathnarayan continued his address as Suresh sat in protest on the stage against the minister.

The incident came days ahead of a planned march by the Congress in support of the Mekedatu project in Cauvery river, which the party claims that the BJP is trying to stall.

The event in Ramanagara was organised to unveil two statues of BR Ambedkar and Kempegowda by the CM. Health minister K Sudhakar was also present during the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON