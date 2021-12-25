Only 10% of winter session time spent on northern Karnataka: Speaker

Out of the 52 hours of total business conducted in the Karnataka legislative assembly in the ongoing winter session, just around 10% of it was dedicated towards discussing problems of northern districts, defeating one of the main reasons for holding the winter session in Belagavi, about 505 km from Bengaluru.

According to Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, the assembly speaker, out of the total 52 hours of business between December 13 and 24, only 5.45 hours were dedicated to discussing northern Karnataka.

“If we are conducting the session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi and if no time is given to discuss the problems of north Karnataka, it shows that they (BJP) are enemies of the region,” Siddaramaiah, the Congress’s leader of the opposition said on Friday.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had called for the session just to pass bills and not to discuss problems of the region or development of the state.

The statements come at a time when the growth gap between the northern and southern parts of the state, which could not be more different from each other, continues to widen, alienating the region which has within it some of the most underdeveloped, arid and backward districts in the country.

The southern regions of Karnataka have traditionally been more prosperous and have a bigger influence on state politics and policy.

Among other reasons, the decision to construct a second seat of power in the border district of Belagavi in 2007 was to discuss problems of the region which have seldom received the attention it deserves. The region has in the past also demanded separate statehood.

AS Patil (Nadahalli), the Congress legislator from Devar Hippargi in Vijayapura, made a passionate speech in the assembly saying all statements on speaking about north Karnataka were just “lip talk (service)”.

“There is Kittur-Karnataka, Kalyana-Karantaka, Mumbai-Karnataka, coastal-Karnataka, central-Karnataka, Mysuru-Karnataka, Bengaluru-Karnataka...when will we become united,” he said.

“When KAS, KPSC exams take place, everyone is expected to compete. How will you facilitate competition? Your children, my children and those of the rich study in St Mary School and Bishop Cottons. The children of poor study in government schools. How will they compete,” he added.

The naming of Basavaraj Bommai as the chief minister in July helped assuage some of the anger of people from the region as the former is from the northern parts. But his own party members expressed their dissatisfaction at the lack of time spent on north Karnataka.

“The discussions that have happened have not been satisfactory. There were some discussions on irrigation projects but not enough was done on getting basic amenities, development, education, employment industries and other issues concerning north Karnataka,” BC Patil, Karnataka’s minister for agriculture said on Friday.

He added that it was the Congress who wasted time on discussing unwanted topics and not allowing the house to function.

Regional imbalances in Karnataka have only grown over the years irrespective of the party in power that has forced successive governments to dedicate more resources for healthcare and infrastructure in India’s technology capital while leaving other parts of the state largely underdeveloped.

The push to divert investments to other parts of the state has not materialised. More so because corporations are keen on remaining close to the ecosystem in Bengaluru and not be disadvantaged due to the distance from the capital or the lack of infrastructure in other underdeveloped parts just for cheaper land.

The per-capita income of the region was ₹128,761 in 2018-19 as against Bengaluru which stands at ₹301,748.

The Kalaburagi division which covers the Kalyana-Karnataka region, home to six of the most backward districts in the country, at ₹114,133, according to the 2020-21 economic survey of Karnataka.

The per capita income of the Mysuru division stands at ₹205,829 and ₹156,729 in Bengaluru rural (not including Bengaluru city), according to data provided in the economic survey.

