Panchamasalis threaten to intensify stir for reservation

Leaders of the Panchamasalis, the biggest sub-sect within the dominant Lingayat community, threatened to intensify their agitation on Friday if the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government did not meet its demands for a better reservation.

Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the BJP legislator from Bijapur City (Vijayapura), said that the Panchamasali were getting impatient with the repeated assurances, and even hinted that he was offered a cabinet berth to tone down the agitation.

“I said give us a reservation and keep your ministry. Making one person a minister will not help. So many people have become ministers, and the entire community prospered,” Yatnal said.

He added that there were three people from the Panchamasali who were now cabinet ministers.

“They (Bommai) did not make me (minister), instead they made CC Patil. The other one is a cash candidate (a reference to Murugesh Nirani), and one, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa was made minister because (Jagadish) Shettar (former CM) did not want (Arvind) Bellad in the cabinet,” Yatnal said.

The statements come when the Panchamasali community, among other dominant and marginalised caste groups, have intensified demands for better reservation for their members, piling pressure on Bommai ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Lingayat community has backed the BJP, particularly BS Yediyurappa, during the recent elections. The caste group, believed to be the single largest in the state, accounts for almost 17%.

Several other caste groups such as Kuruba’s, Valmikis, Vokkaligas and several more have also sought better reservations, which promise electoral dividends, but add to the already complex caste-based politics in Karnataka.

Yatnal said that Panchamasalis make up 74-75% of Lingayats, but all those who became chief minister were part of sub-sects that make up less than 2% of the community.

Yatnal said that the likes of Yediyurappa know how to do drama, which allows the others to take advantage of the Panchamasali.

There have been small fissures within the Panchamasali camp as well, and Yatnal said that if Bommai listens to people asking that reservations not be given to the community, he would have to face the consequences.