Panchamasalis threaten to intensify stir for reservation
Leaders of the Panchamasalis, the biggest sub-sect within the dominant Lingayat community, threatened to intensify their agitation on Friday if the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government did not meet its demands for a better reservation.
Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the BJP legislator from Bijapur City (Vijayapura), said that the Panchamasali were getting impatient with the repeated assurances, and even hinted that he was offered a cabinet berth to tone down the agitation.
“I said give us a reservation and keep your ministry. Making one person a minister will not help. So many people have become ministers, and the entire community prospered,” Yatnal said.
He added that there were three people from the Panchamasali who were now cabinet ministers.
“They (Bommai) did not make me (minister), instead they made CC Patil. The other one is a cash candidate (a reference to Murugesh Nirani), and one, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa was made minister because (Jagadish) Shettar (former CM) did not want (Arvind) Bellad in the cabinet,” Yatnal said.
The statements come when the Panchamasali community, among other dominant and marginalised caste groups, have intensified demands for better reservation for their members, piling pressure on Bommai ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.
Lingayat community has backed the BJP, particularly BS Yediyurappa, during the recent elections. The caste group, believed to be the single largest in the state, accounts for almost 17%.
Several other caste groups such as Kuruba’s, Valmikis, Vokkaligas and several more have also sought better reservations, which promise electoral dividends, but add to the already complex caste-based politics in Karnataka.
Yatnal said that Panchamasalis make up 74-75% of Lingayats, but all those who became chief minister were part of sub-sects that make up less than 2% of the community.
Yatnal said that the likes of Yediyurappa know how to do drama, which allows the others to take advantage of the Panchamasali.
There have been small fissures within the Panchamasali camp as well, and Yatnal said that if Bommai listens to people asking that reservations not be given to the community, he would have to face the consequences.
Special prosecutor to argue during PSI scam trial: Karnataka home minister Jnanendra
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the government would appoint a special prosecutor to argue the case regarding the corruption in the recruitment of the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) in the state. The statement comes after the Criminal Investigation Department arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a police inspector for their alleged involvement in the PSI recruitment case on Thursday .
Offered Karnataka CM’s post for ₹2,500 cr, alleges BJP MLA Yatnal
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and (Yatnal), Basanagouda Patil Vijayapura City MLA, on Friday said that he was given the offer of being made Karnataka chief minister if “I can cough up ₹2,500 crores”. Yatnal has been a vocal critic of the state leadership, especially former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his family. He added that Yediyurappa thought that “if I make Yatnal a minister, what would happen to my son (BY Vijayendra)”.
An eight-year-old girl was raped inside a primary school in Surat Sarai village under Fardhan Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri district during the wee hours of Friday, said police. The 21-year-old neighbour accused of raping the girl is still at large. “We have constituted a team to nab the accused,” said superintendent of police, Sanjiv Suman, Lakhimpur Kheri while confirming the rape.
Net-zero plan for 42 AMRUT cities ready, to be launched soon: MPCB
Mumbai: In addition to the recently unveiled Mumbai Climate Action Plan, which charts a net-zero pathway for Mumbai city and suburban districts, the state government has completed a draft of similar net-zero plans for 42 other cities in Maharashtra which fall under the purview of the Centre's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. Dhule, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Raigad, Osmanabad, Waghala, Gondia, Nashik, Solapur, Amravati, Achalpur, Wardha, Hinganghat and Jalgaon.
BMC to float tenders for construction of bus terminus at Octroi nakas
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to start work on the intercity bus terminuses at two redundant Octroi nakas on the border, outskirts of the city, this year. These terminuses will come up on the Octroi nakas in Dahisar and Mankhurd that are redundant since 2017. There are four octroi nakas in Mumbai that are located at Dahisar, Mankhurd, Mulund LBS Road, and Mulund Eastern Express Highway.
