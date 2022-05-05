Parties stare at leadership crisis before Karnataka assembly elections

With just a few months left before the state goes to elections, the three major political parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) — seem to be facing a leadership crisis, making it harder for them to capitalise on the other’s weaknesses.

On the face of it, all the three parties do have senior leadership in place, however, most of the murmurs of change or dissent have also emerged within their own ranks.

“There are possibilities that the chief minister and the BJP state president will be changed. But there is no confirmation on the same,” said one senior leader from the saffron outfit, requesting not to be named.

“If the chief minister itself is changed, then there is no question of cabinet expansion,” the leader said.

However, leaders like BS Yediyurappa, R Ashok and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel have dismissed the reports, attributing it to ‘baseless speculation’.

On Tuesday, the party leaders put up a united front when Union home minister Amit Shah was in Bengaluru. BJP party leaders, however, were unable to get an audience with Shah, who according to them, was in Karnataka to discuss next year’s elections as well as devise strategies to win the target of 150 out of the 224 seats.

The contentious issue of cabinet expansion was also not discussed, at least two persons aware of the developments said. “He (Shah) said that he will talk about this (cabinet expansion) after going to Delhi,” Bommai said on Wednesday.

Speculations are rife that many old-timers will be replaced with new faces in the possible cabinet shuffle. Names of Arvind Bellad, Raju Gouda and even BY Vijayendra are doing the rounds for a possible entry into the 34-member cabinet of which five are vacant.

“I am working as the state party vice-president.The central leaders and the state will decide on who will get what position. My aim is to work with the state president and prioritise building the organisation,” Yediyurappa’s younger son Vijayendra said on Wednesday.

The statements by BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh in Mysuru on Sunday also fuelled the speculation of imminent changes within the party.

“During the corporation election in Delhi, we decided not to give tickets to any sitting corporators. In the Gujarat civic election, the two-time corporators were given “Samoohika Nivrutti” (mass retirement). It was also decided not to give tickets to anyone in their friend circle as well,” Santosh was quoted saying that in a PTI report.

Unlike Yediyurappa’s time, a section of BJP legislators have been publicly airing their concerns against the Bommai government as many party seniors believe that they are being overlooked to give the top post to someone who has been in the party for just 13 years.

The Congress has also not done any better to resolve its internal differences. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar have both tried to outdo each other in the race to be announced as the next chief minister, in case the party manages to secure a majority on its own.

According to Congress leaders, the leaders and their individual pursuit of becoming chief minister has led to factionalism within the party as legislators and others have been forced to pick sides at a time when a united front is likely to be more helpful in gaining more seats.

“The fight between the two is not helping the party at all. We have a great opportunity to take advantage of the BJP’s mistakes but Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are unwilling to strike a compromise which, if continues, will benefit them (BJP),” said one Congress party worker, aware of the internal workings of the party.

Likewise, the JD(S) is staring at a slew of exits which threatens to dent its chances in the upcoming assembly elections. At least six sitting legislators have either quit the party or have indicated the possibility of an exit, adding to the regional party’s woes which has played ‘kingmaker’ on several occasions in the past as it is the only outfit to have allied with both the BJP and the Congress previously.

GT Deve Gowda, Srinivas Gowda, SR Srinivas, Basavaraj Horatti, AT Ramaswamy and Shivalinge Gowda among others leaders have indicated that they were planning to quit the party, denting the JD(S) in some of its strongholds like Old Mysuru, Kolar and Hassan.

“We knew at least two years ago the people who are with us and those who want to leave us. It will make no difference to us in these parts,” a JD(S) spokesperson had earlier told HT.

The incumbent chairperson of the upper house and JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti on Tuesday met Shah and joined the party, only to be told to resign from his post first. Horatti, elected to the upper house from the teacher’s constituency, has now demanded to be fielded with a ticket from the BJP, adding to the troubles of Mohan Limbikai, an aspirant from the saffron fold.

“I will talk to all the teaching community, my supporters and party leaders and then take a decision,” Limbikai said on Wednesday on the possibility of new entrants being given the ticket.

Professor Chambi Puranik, a Bengaluru-based political analyst said that there is a challenge to the leadership of Bommai which is “genuine”.

“The BJP as a ruling party has to support Bommai and he needs more support from the high command and the local dissidents who are challenging his position. This has been weakened because of lack of cohesiveness within his cabinet. But I think he can manage with the support of the high command,” the analyst said.

He added that the tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will add to the problems for the party as the former is a mass leader and the other is required to get the Vokkaliga community’s demands to get one of their own in the top chair.