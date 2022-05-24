Party won’t let us down, says BY Vijayendra after BJP snubs him, denies MLC seat

BENGALURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s BY Vijayendra on Tuesday asked his supporters to conduct themselves with patience and dignity after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided against fielding him for the state legislative council elections.

“My party and our leadership have always encouraged and stood by me ever since I entered politics, by giving me an opportunity to work as vice president of party’s state unit. I appeal to all karyakarthas (volunteers) and my supporters to understand that power and position itself are not the ultimate objectives in politics,” Vijayendra said in a one-page statement posted on Twitter.

The statement came hours after the BJP named candidates to four out of the seven seats that the party can win in the 75-member legislative council. The party announcement named former deputy chief minister and party vice president Laxman Savadi, party leaders Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and Dalit leader Chalavadi Narayana Swamy.

The BJP also announced former Karnataka legislative council chairman Basavaraj Horatti’s name from the West Teachers’ constituency. Horatti, who was with the Janata Dal (Secular), joined the BJP just last week.

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said the state unit was unanimous about its recommendation for BY Vijayendra.

“We had recommended Vijayendra’s name unanimously. Since Vijayendra has other opportunities and the central leadership have done their own calculations. He is our party vice president and has many responsibilities. Probably the central leaders took everyone’s opinion on this and have taken a decision,” Kateel said.

Vijayendra’s appeal on Twitter came against the backdrop of sharp comments by some of his supporters attacking the BJP leadership for dropping his name from the list a day before the deadline to file nominations.

Tuesday’s statement by Yediyurappa’s son was designed to distance himself from the criticism of the leader and ask his supporters to back down. “Each one of us is a disciplined Karyakartha and we all have to abide by party’s decision. our party has and will never let down those who have the potential to contribute to the party. therefore, I appeal to all karyakarthas to conduct themselves with patience and dignity”.