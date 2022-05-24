Party won’t let us down, says BY Vijayendra after BJP snubs him, denies MLC seat
BENGALURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s BY Vijayendra on Tuesday asked his supporters to conduct themselves with patience and dignity after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided against fielding him for the state legislative council elections.
“My party and our leadership have always encouraged and stood by me ever since I entered politics, by giving me an opportunity to work as vice president of party’s state unit. I appeal to all karyakarthas (volunteers) and my supporters to understand that power and position itself are not the ultimate objectives in politics,” Vijayendra said in a one-page statement posted on Twitter.
The statement came hours after the BJP named candidates to four out of the seven seats that the party can win in the 75-member legislative council. The party announcement named former deputy chief minister and party vice president Laxman Savadi, party leaders Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and Dalit leader Chalavadi Narayana Swamy.
The BJP also announced former Karnataka legislative council chairman Basavaraj Horatti’s name from the West Teachers’ constituency. Horatti, who was with the Janata Dal (Secular), joined the BJP just last week.
Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said the state unit was unanimous about its recommendation for BY Vijayendra.
“We had recommended Vijayendra’s name unanimously. Since Vijayendra has other opportunities and the central leadership have done their own calculations. He is our party vice president and has many responsibilities. Probably the central leaders took everyone’s opinion on this and have taken a decision,” Kateel said.
Vijayendra’s appeal on Twitter came against the backdrop of sharp comments by some of his supporters attacking the BJP leadership for dropping his name from the list a day before the deadline to file nominations.
Tuesday’s statement by Yediyurappa’s son was designed to distance himself from the criticism of the leader and ask his supporters to back down. “Each one of us is a disciplined Karyakartha and we all have to abide by party’s decision. our party has and will never let down those who have the potential to contribute to the party. therefore, I appeal to all karyakarthas to conduct themselves with patience and dignity”.
Azam Khan skips House session for second day, but says not upset with Akhilesh
Azam Khan, a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party leader and legislator from the Rampur-Sadar seat, skipped the second day of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday. Khan spoke to the media shortly before leaving for Rampur. His MLA son Abdullah Azam, who is an SP MLA from Suar (Rampur) seat, attended the session on both the days.
PMC preps Naidu hospital for monkeypox cases
The civic body has prepared a 100-bed ward at Naidu infection control hospital, to isolate suspected cases of monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease that is spreading around the world. The Pune Municipal Corporation is also preparing to isolate anyone with unexplained fever and rashes. Chief of PMC health department, Dr Ashish Bharti said the health infrastructure at Naidu hospital is ready and has been kept on alert in the light of monkeypox cases in other countries.
Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses in Delhi, takes a ride too
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off '150 electric buses' of the Delhi Transport Corporation in the national capital, while urging citizens to ensure they were not dirtied. He also boarded one of the buses from the Indraprastha depot for a ride to the Rajghat Bus Depot. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot and chief secretary Naresh Kumar accompanied him during the bus ride.
Delhi engineer, 24, who went missing in Lonavla forest found dead in gorge
A 24-year-old Delhi engineer who went missing last week during a trek at Lonavla near Pune has been found dead in a 40-feet deep gorge near Duke's Nose on Tuesday, police said. Efforts are being made by a joint team, which also comprises police and National Disaster Response Force personnel, to retrieve Farhan Shah's body, said Pune Rural superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh. The search for Farhan Shah began soon after.
