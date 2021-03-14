People are coming back to swim regularly: Arjuna Awardee Nisha Millet
Butterfly, backstroke, or simply getting over your fear of water, Nisha Millet can make a swimmer out of anyone! Not convinced? Ask any of the 1,200 students currently under her tutelage. The 2000 Sydney Olympic Games swimmer’s academy in Bengaluru, which had been closed since 25 March 2020, is back and she’s in the pool with Bengalureans lining up for classes.
“After an entire year of staying indoors, people are now venturing out. They have realised that swimming is an effective way to counter a sedentary lifestyle while avoiding crowded spaces. Chlorinated water is known to kill more viruses, and this isn’t a contact sport, so safety is maintained as well,” says Millet, adding, “I have been inundated with calls from people, since summer is upon us. We have increased the number of batches; currently we have eight people in one batch with the coach, so social distancing is also adhered to. I’m yet to start the toddler classes, but parents of kids as young as one are waiting for that to happen (laughs).”
The Olympic swimmer, in her career spanning over 15 years and more than 600 gold medals, has won many accolades and achievements, including being the only Indian athlete to ever win 14 gold medals at the National Games in 1999. Her commitment to the sport is palpable as she describes her foray into the sport . “I had a near drowning experience in a pond when I was 5. At 9, my father put me in a swimming class to help me overcome my fear. But I came back having learnt little. So, my father taught me! I credit all my success to my parents.”
But in 2002, a benign tumour threw her training for a toss, and after missing out on the 2004 Olympic qualification by a whisker, Millet decided to retire from competitive swimming. “I was young, my parents had sold their house to afford my training. There was no financial help from authorities and I realised that I needed to start earning to support myself and reduce the financial burden on my parents,” she recalls. In 2004, she founded Nisha Millets Swimming Academy, and then there was no stopping her. “I understood the importance of good training, which is the only way through which Indians will be able to compete (in sports) internationally. I started with one centre in 2004, and now we will soon be operating out of 11 different places in Bengaluru itself” she adds.
Millet says she tries to bring the fun back to swimming. “We have swimmers as young as six months old and as old as 84; age is just a number here. We conduct classes for beginners, and also train competitive swimmers and adults who are prepping for triathlons, and Ironmans. Five of the triathletes are headed for the World Half Ironman Championship,” she informs, adding, “Swimming was always perceived as a summer camp obsession, but that is changing. We now have heated pools so that people can train all year.”
2020 was a difficult year for Millet who lost most of her savings since the academy was closed during the peak months. “We had to make some tough choices. I kept paying all the coaches while incurring expenses for upkeep of the pools. But I’m glad that that time is behind us now,” she says.
When not in the pool training students, Millet is often busy working out, losing the weight she says she has put on when she had her twin daughters. “I do crossfit and am also an avid runner. And my twins keep me on my feet. We like to travel together as a family. In Bengaluru, there is so much to do in the city, including going to parks like Cubbon, or a new place to eat. And there are so many beautiful places in the vicinity of the city as well; where one can go out for a drive too,” she says.
Talk about India’s prospects in the international swimming arena, and Millet, who was decorated with the Arjuna Award in 2000, opines, “We need more financial support for athletes, pools that can be used the entire year, and more importantly, a free mind. In many foreign countries athletes can drop a year or two in school to pursue their sports but here, we put too much emphasis on schooling. Kids should be allowed to excel at sports without the burden of academics, which can be picked up later or even done simultaneously. We should allow our kids to pursue their dreams, that is what will give us great athletes!”
Author tweets @bhagat_mallika
Strict Covid-19 protocols will be in place during the entire election process. Wearing of masks, sanitisation and social distancing rules will have to be followed by poll officials as well as voters.
Karnataka government says every district has been told to convert government land into burial grounds.
The BBMP also acknowledged some of the lapses in contact-tracing, data collection which it said it needed to fix to check the rise in Covid-19 cases.
The 78-year-old CM was inoculated as part of the drive in the state that has so far vaccinated over 11.84 lakh.
