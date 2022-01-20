Pink spell cast on Namma Bengaluru in January

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is a Nature lover’s delight during this time of the year, for the winter bloom of Tabebuia Rosea trees tend to paint the city in beautiful shades of pink. And the visuals thus created have made their way from the parks and streets of the city to the social media handles of Bengalureans.

“This Pink Tabebuia blooming in the cold winter in Bengaluru is a spectacle, it warms my heart. I stop and admire the beauty of this abundance. We enjoy this today because someone planted a tree long ago. Take a deep breath — you are still in eclectic botanic cosmos,” says author Suresh Jayaram, who has written the book Bangalore’s Lalbagh: A Chronicle of the Garden and the City.

Speaking about the Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, where one can find many such flowering trees, Jayaram adds, “This garden and these blossoms in the middle of the city are a paradise; a resort for the community, temple of the mind, spa for the body, and clinic for the soul. It is here that we can safely place our hope when all else is lost.”

‘Wholesome Bangalore’ is what a Twitter user had to say about the city, along with a photograph of the pink tabebuia flowers against the clear Bengaluru sky.

A Twitter user recently posted images of the blooms using #PinkBengaluru.

City-based Loveleen Arun, director of a travel company, who recently tweeted an image of these blossoming beauties, says, “The month of January is such a treat for us Bengalureans! And this year, our love for tabebuia blooms has taken over social media. In fact, the picture I shared is by Vinita Chaitanya, a designer based in Bengaluru, who often goes for morning walks in Cubbon Park and posts a lot of the beautiful blooms on Instagram. I agree with her when she says that we should actually have an official Tabebuia Bloom Season for Bengaluru, along the lines of cherry blossoms in Japan. Such a joy these trees are! We are blessed to live in this city.”

