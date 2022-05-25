Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM Modi and Karnataka CM announce ex-gratia for Hubli road accident victims
bengaluru news

PM Modi and Karnataka CM announce ex-gratia for Hubli road accident victims

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of those deceased in the accident on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road on Tuesday, while Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced ₹5 lakh each to the family of deceased.
Indian PM Modi announced on Twitter that a compensation of 2 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of those deceased in the accident on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road on Tuesday.(PTI)
Published on May 25, 2022 11:49 AM IST
PTI | | Edited by Yamini C S

Eight people were killed and about 26 others were injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road during the early hours of Tuesday, police said. 

Expressing pain over loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those deceased and 50,000 for the injured, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced 5 lakh each to the family of deceased. The bus was heading from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to Bengaluru, while the truck was coming in the opposite direction. 

The incident occurred when the bus driver allegedly lost control while trying to overtake a tractor and hit the truck head-on, police said. Six people died on the spot and two subsequently succumbed to injuries in hospital, they said, adding, the deceased include two drivers of the bus and the truck driver. 

RELATED STORIES

The injured have been shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi.  Those with minor injuries left the hospital after getting required treatment; some of them went back to Kolhapur, officials said. 

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Hubli, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi," PMO India tweeted. 

"An ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the mishap in Hubli. The injured would be given 50,000: PM @narendramodi," another tweet said. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai, who is in Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum meet, in a tweet while expressing grief over the loss of lives, thanked the Prime Minister for the ex-gratia. "Along with this, I have directed officials to give 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP