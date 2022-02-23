Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Popular Kannada RJ Rachana, 39, dies of cardiac arrest
Popular Kannada RJ Rachana, 39, dies of cardiac arrest

The news of Rachana’s demise has left the Kannada media and film industry in shock.
RJ Rachana passed away before making it to the hospital
RJ Rachana passed away before making it to the hospital(Twitter @PCMohanMP)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 10:23 AM IST
Popular Kannada RJ Rachana, 39, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday on the way to hospital after suffering multiple episodes of chest pain. As per media reports, Rachana passed away before making it to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Actor Swetha Changappa took to social media to share her grief. "She was one of my favourite RJ. Very sensible, her command over language was too good. I have never met her in person before. Feeling disheartened to say that I will never get a chance to meet her in the future. Very very sad to know that she is no more," she posted on her Instagram account.

RJ, television host and actor Niranjan Deshpande wrote, "Seriously It's shocking news. Still not able to believe. RIP Rachana," on Instagram.

Rachana's mortal remains will reportedly be taken to her parent's house in Chamrajpete, Bengaluru.

