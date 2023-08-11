‘PayCS’ posters against agri minister surface in Mandya district

Posters targeting Karnataka agriculture minister N Chaluvarayaswamy surfaced in public places in the district headquarters town of Mandya, police said on Thursday, adding, few people have been detained in connection with the case. Posters targeting Karnataka agriculture minister N Chaluvarayaswamy surfaces in Mandya. (HT Archives)

The ‘PayCS’ posters featuring an image of Chaluvarayaswamy, along with a QR code, accused the minister of engaging in corrupt activities, said police. The posters are similar to the ones put up by state unit of the Congress as a pre-assembly election campaign strategy.

According to police, these posters mimic the design of the UPI app Paytm and are reminiscent of the Congress’ ‘PayCM’ campaign, which had targeted the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the assembly polls.

The poster carries the message: “PayCS, Six to eight lakh rupees accepted here. Scan this QR Code to make Chaluvaraya Swamy pay for Karnataka Congress. For any transfer deal, PAYCS KARO!”

Authorities later removed the posters and took into custody certain individuals reported to be affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Both the opposition BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular), however, distanced themselves from this poster campaign.

“It’s not a BJP campaign...some youths said to be BJP workers have been detained. I am yet to get details of the arrest but we are not involved. The people of Mandya have stood up against the minister,” Mandya BJP district president C P Umesh said.

On Monday, seven assistant directors within the agriculture department in Mandya allegedly wrote to governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, accusing the minister of demanding bribes ranging from ₹6 to ₹8 lakh rupees through the joint director.

The governor referred the matter to chief secretary Vandita Sharma, urging her to take appropriate action. Later, chief minister Siddaramaiah, Chaluvarayaswamy, and the agriculture joint director of Mandya district dismissed the letter as “false.” Subsequently, Siddaramaiah authorised a Criminal Investigation Department inquiry into the purported letter.

The chief minister discredited the letter as a fabrication and pointed fingers at the BJP, insinuating that their ‘brother,’ presumably referring to JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, was involved in its creation.

Chaluvarayaswamy also met with the governor and refuted the authenticity of the letter. He also suggested that in the future, the governor should verify such letters before forwarding them to the government.

Meanwhile, the CID team has uncovered that the letter addressed to the governor originated from the Saraswathipura post office situated in Mysuru.

A team led by CID IGP Praveen Madhukar Pawar visited the post office and also questioned the staff. The CID team’s attempts to gather information from the CCTV footage at the post office proved futile, as the recorded footage had been overwritten and repurposed.