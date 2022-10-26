Power cuts in Bengaluru for the rest of October; See areas affected here

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has warned that there could be more power cuts in the rest of the month due to some ongoing development projects. These projects, mostly Jalasiri and water supply work, will be carried out in the Davanagere BESCOM circle, division and sub-division from 10am to 4pm on till October 31.

Here is a list of affected areas.

October 27, Thursday

Areas affected - Mahila Complex, Big Bazaar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, behind Gundi Chowltry, MCCB Block, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, PWD Division, Panchayathi Raj, Shanthi Comforts, P J Extension 1st & 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters M S Building, Aruna Theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas.

October 28, Friday

Areas affected - DCM Township and MCC B block 2nd main.

October 29, Saturday

Areas affected - 6th Main Road MCC B Block, Laxmi Flour Mill, Kuvempu Nagara, S S Layout A Block, S S Mahal, Mavintop Hospital, surrounding areas, Karnataka Bank Right Side, Angavikala Hostel & its surrounding areas, Mahila Complex, Big Bazaar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, behind Gundi Chowltry, MCCB Block, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, PWD Division, Panchayathi Raj, Shanthi Comforts, P J Extension 1st & 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters M S Building, Aruna Theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College.

October 30, Sunday

Areas affected - Industrial area surrounding Davanagere BESCOM circle and Davanagere 220/66/11 Kilovolts receiving station.

October 31, Monday

Areas affected - Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College.