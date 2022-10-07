Power cuts in Bengaluru this weekend; check full area list here

According to data uploaded on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) website, Bengaluru city is set to see some power outages this weekend, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, i.e. October 7, 8 and 9.

Works to be undertaken by the electricity board include charging of 11 kilovolts (KV) overhead to underground cable works, feeder maintenance works, jungle cutting, providing additional power transformers, quarterly maintenance work and examining the condition of existing equipment, among others.

The KPTCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited - will be undertaking some of these works on Friday, and the BESCOM will be working across a couple divisions on Saturday and Sunday. More works are scheduled on the weekends, when most employees sign off from work and the load on the grid will be lighter.

Most of the outages might occur between 10 am and 4 pm.

October 7, Friday

BESCOM divisions affected are - Ramanagara and Kunigal.

KTPCL divisions affected are - K.B Cross and Davanagere.

Areas affected are - Kootagallu and Kunamundnahally surrounding areas, 66/11 KV Bevoor Line, 66/11 KV Dashawara, 66/11 KV Sankalagere, 66 KV solar power plant, CHOWDANAKUPPE, TAVAREKERE GP VILLAGES, Kadajji, Beturu Basavanalu, Nagarakatte and other villages, Savalanga, Kodthalu, Chinnikatte, Madapura, Jayanagara, Kyathinkoppa, Mussenal, Machigondanahalli.

October 8, Saturday

BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division .

Areas affected are - Billekempanahalli, Maruthinagara, Beemenahalli, Ningaianadoddi, Rangegowdanadoddi, Lakshmisagara.

October 9, Sunday

BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division .

KIADB 1st phase industrial area will be affected.

